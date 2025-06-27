Cancer Survivors Guide To Lifelong Wellness – Oncologist Recommends ‘Four Commandments’

Cancer treatment has made remarkable advances in the last 5 decades. With advanced and precision treatments, survival rates have increased dramatically allowing many cancer survivors to live full and healthy lives. With increased survivorship it has become crucial for the oncologists to educate their patients and caregivers about the disease, the lasting effects of treatment (sequelae of cancer therapy and probable side effects), the ‘red flags’ or early signs that may signal a possibility of recurrence that patient should not miss.

Here are ‘four essential commandments’ cancer patients and survivors have to adhere to for their health, peace of mind, and overall wellbeing as shared by Dr Madhavi Nair, Consultant - Surgical Oncology, Manipal Hospital, Varthur Road.

1. Never miss your check-up: Your calendar could be the lifeline of your survivorship

Irrespective of the time since the treatment ended, or how healthy you feel, there should be no compromise with your regular check-ups. These appointments as suggested by your oncologist are paramount for picking up early signs of recurrence or addressing any new health concerns. Regular follow-up ensures that no warning signs slip under the radar, giving the patients best chance for continued wellness.

2. No symptom is too small to share

Open communication with oncologists during consultations is very essential. Make sure to discuss any new or unusual symptoms, no matter how trivial they seem — be it a new blister, any change in your daily routine or behaviour, or any other new symptoms. By being open about the symptoms, you help your healthcare team distinguish between potential warning signs and harmless changes. Remember, when it is about cancer, no concern is too small.

3. A second set of eyes may pick up more signs

It is important for the cancer patients to always be accompanied by a caregiver during their consultations. Caregivers can make a significant difference as quite often they notice subtle changes or symptoms that patients may tend to overlook or are hesitant to disclose. Caregivers observations provide valuable insights to the oncologists ensuring that nothing important is missed during consultations.

4. Be aware not paranoid: Trust the Process

Many patients and cancer survivors tend to live in constant paranoia worrying about relapse. While it is natural to have these concerns, it could be overwhelming living in constant fear. Hence it is very important to stay informed about your health, the latest advances in cancer care, and trust your oncologist’s guidance. Your oncologist will educate you about what to expect in terms of potential side effects, what signs to watch for, and practical tips to strike a balance between vigilance and peace of mind.

Cancer recovery and rehabilitation does not have a fixed time. Moreover, it can sometimes be unpredictable. In many cases, patients may require long term and continuous support—such as speech therapy, deglutition (swallow) therapy, physiotherapy, or help managing side effects like neuropathy. Oncologists ensure comprehensive care by collaborating with multidisciplinary team including pain specialists, rehabilitation experts, and psycho-oncologists. While the extent of recovery varies for each individual, continued rehabilitation and teamwork can significantly improve quality of life.

To summarize, by embracing the four commandments—regular checkups, open communication, caregiver involvement, and balanced vigilance—cancer survivors can empower themselves with right knowledge to live confidently and healthily. Additionally, with the support of a dedicated medical team and a proactive approach, survivorship can be a journey not just of survival, but of thriving.