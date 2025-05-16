CBSE 2025 Board Results: How To Take Care Of Mental Health In Stressful Times For Students

Just when CBSE board is about to announce the results, a wave of anxiety which has been building up since students dropped their pens finishing the exam, flowing into the households across the country. For a number of students these results are not just a representation of their marks on sheet of paper but perceived as gateways to future success or failure.

A survey done by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) in 2023, revealed that 1 in 4 Indian students experience extreme levels of stress around the period of exam results, along with many sleep issues, mood swings, and even physical symptoms like headaches and fatigue.

The Pressure Behind the Numbers

The academic pressure faced in India can also feel unrelenting. After months of emphasis and commitment towards studying for their board exams, students can feel pressure to perform at a certain level, be it their own level they hoped for, their parent’s level, or societal level as well which intensifies feelings of pressure; it's a lot to unpack for a young person.

From comparing themselves amongst peers, and facing pressure therein, alongside the increasing weight that entrance exams have, and the resulting confusion around what next, there often is little regard for mental health in this phase. Even more notable, is the silence around this stress. Most often students don't articulate or express what they are going through either because they consider it to be "normal" or perhaps they fear being judged. Usually that internalization can compound itself unto anxiety, burnout, or even depression if ignored.

Signs to Look Out For

Both caregivers and educators should be mindful about the signs like unexplained physical symptoms like headaches, fatigue, retraction from friends or family, mental distress or grumpiness, a sudden change in appetite or sleep, or negative self talk or hopelessness- they may be early warning signs of potential emotional distress that need to be treated with care.

Healthy Ways to Cope with mental stress as shared by by Dr Saurabh Mehrotra, Associate Director, Neurosciences, Medanta, Gurugram.

1. Open Conversations Matter

Students need safe spaces to talk—without fear of disappointment or comparison. Just listening, without judgment, can provide immense relief.

2. De-link Self-worth from Scores

Marks are just a part of the journey. Remind students (and yourself) that exams test knowledge, not potential or worth.

3. Limit Social Media Exposure

Scrolling through result celebrations or college acceptance posts can heighten anxiety. Encourage digital detox days or mindful browsing.

4. Routine, Not Rigidity

Encourage a positive routine that includes sleep, outdoor time, and small, attainable daily tasks. A structure like this can create calm and purpose in the daily activities.

5. Kindness

Irrespective of results children need to be kind to themselves and non judgemental, as well as family.

6. Professional Help is Powerful

If stress begins to impact functional areas of daily life, contacting a counselor or therapist isn’t a sign of weakness but one of the strongest steps toward healing.