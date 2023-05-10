CBSE Board Results 2023 Soon: 5 Yoga Asanas To Help Students Deal With Stress

topStoriesenglish2605457
If exam times are stressful, result time is no less. With CBSE and several other boards all set to release results in the coming weeks, students across the country are feeling the heat. A yoga expert tells us how youngsters can keep stress at bay with simple yoga asanas.

Written By  Ipsita Bhattacharya|Last Updated: May 10, 2023, 09:56 AM IST
This is a stressful time for students across the country. Be it CBSE, ICSE, or state boards, students are waiting for Board exam results, even as they plan for their education and career ahead. At a time when they are anxious and stressed, yoga can be of big help. "Yoga promotes physical, emotional, and mental growth in children of all ages. Students' memory, concentration, and focus can vastly increase, making them more productive and qualified for successful leadership roles in the future," shares yoga and spiritual leader Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar. founder of Akshar Yoga Institutions. Here are five asanas suggested by him that students can perform to keep stress at bay. 

Yoga Asanas To Deal With Exam Stress

Yoga leader Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar outlines the following asanas for students who are trying to cope with stress:

1. Padmasana – Lotus Pose

Place your left knee on top of your right thigh. Do the same with your right knee, laying it on top of your left thigh.

padmasana

2. Padahasthasana – Hand-to-Foot Pose

Inhale and lift your hands all the way up from a standing position. Hold your breath for a second or two before exhaling and bending forward. While performing this asana, your hands should be touching your feet and you should avoid bending your knees.

padahastana

3. Dandasana (Staff Pose)

Sit and stretch your legs in front with legs, and heels together. With an erect spine, place your palms on the floor next to your hips. Also, relax your shoulders.

Dandasana

4. Paschimottanasana - Seated Forward Bending

Begin with Dandasana. Empty your stomach of air as you inhale. Exhale by bending forward at the hips and resting your upper body on your lower body. Lower your arms and grab your big toes with your fingertips as you exhale.

Paschimottanasana

5. Sukhasana -Happy Pose

Sit up straight with your palms on your knees and both legs outstretched. Fold and tuck the left leg inside the right thigh. Fold the right leg in half and tuck it inside the left thigh.

sukhasana

Surya Namaskar Helps Manage Stress

Surya Namaskar, or Sun Salutation, is a scientific sequence of 12 strong yoga positions. Though it is best practiced first thing in the morning on an empty stomach, it may be done at any time of the day, says Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar. He adds, "The Surya Namaskar not only gives the body a full-body workout, but it also has a good influence on the body and mind. The regular practice leaves one feeling energized, healthy, and peaceful throughout the day."

