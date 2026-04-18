Chaff cutter accident leaves teen injured, doctors save thumb in critical surgery

Gurgaon: Doctors successfully performed an emergency replantation of a near-total amputated right thumb of a 13-year-old boy, Yuvraj, injured in a kutti machine (chaff cutter) accident. The patient was brought to the hospital in a critical condition with a near-total amputation of the right thumb. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, the medical team immediately shifted the patient to the operating theatre for emergency replantation surgery.

A complex microsurgical procedure was carried out, involving bony fixation, arterial and nerve repair, as well as tendon reconstruction. The surgery aimed to restore both the structural integrity and functional capability of the thumb, displaying surgical expertise and timely intervention.

Following the procedure and post-operative care, the patient showed excellent recovery. At the time of discharge, the thumb was successfully replanted with good viability, marking a positive outcome in a highly challenging case.

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"Timely intervention is crucial in such traumatic injuries. In this case, rapid transportation and immediate surgical management played a key role in saving the thumb. Replantation is a delicate procedure that requires precise repair of bones, vessels, nerves, and tendons. We are pleased with the outcome and optimistic about the child regaining good functional use of his thumb," says Dr Pradeep Kumar Singh, Head, Cosmetic & Plastic Surgery, Artemis Hospitals.

“We are very grateful to the doctors for acting quickly and knowing what to do during such a hard time. We were scared, but their help and support got us through it. It makes us feel better to know that our son's thumb is healing well and is safe. We are very thankful to the team for giving him the chance to live a normal life again. We know that the surgery was very complicated, but the doctors did a great job of working together and paying attention to every detail, which made sure that our child had the best possible outcome,” says Birender Singh, Yuvraj's father.

This case highlights the importance of prompt medical attention and advanced surgical care in managing severe limb injuries, especially in children.

(This article is based on information available in the public domain and on input provided by experts consulted.)