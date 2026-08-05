/What is Chandipura virus? How it spreads, symptoms, risks, and prevention tips explained

The recent rise in Chandipura virus cases has raised concerns among parents and health experts, especially during the monsoon season. This virus mainly affects children and can become serious very quickly if not treated on time. Understanding how it spreads, its symptoms, and how to prevent it is very important to stay safe.
Things have gotten alarming in Gujarat. Suspected and confirmed cases keep coming in. According to the state health department, many children are affected, with some cases turning fatal. Every confirmed case so far has been in a child under 15, and that's exactly what is driving the concern among families and doctors alike.
Chandipura virus, or CHPV, belongs to the Rhabdoviridae family. It causes Acute Encephalitis Syndrome, brain inflammation, in plain terms.
It was first identified back in 1965, in a village called Chandipura in Maharashtra. Since then, it's mostly shown up in western, central, and southern India, and mostly during the monsoon.
Children under 15 bear the brunt of this infection.
Person to person? No, that's not how this spreads. Insect bites are the vector here.
Main carriers:
Sandflies
Mosquitoes
Ticks
Sandflies, in particular, tend to be the primary source in most cases. Poor hygiene, unclean surroundings, standing water all of that boosts insect populations, and with it, infection risk.
The infection usually starts with symptoms similar to the flu, but it can quickly become serious.
Early symptoms:
High fever
Severe headache
Body pain and fatigue
Vomiting
Severe symptoms:
Persistent cough
Difficulty breathing
Seizures
Confusion or loss of consciousness
Coma
Brain inflammation (encephalitis)
In children, this can spiral within 48 to 72 hours. That's how quickly things can turn.
Kids under 15 face higher odds of infection, and of the complications that follow. Their immune systems just don't push back as hard, which lets the virus move faster through the body.
Fever paired with confusion, seizures, or unusual drowsiness in a child is not something to wait out. Get medical help immediately.
Currently, there is no specific antiviral medicine or vaccine available for Chandipura virus.
However, early diagnosis and timely hospital care can improve survival chances. Doctors usually provide supportive treatment to manage symptoms and prevent complications.
Since insect bites drive transmission, prevention comes down to avoiding those bites in the first place.
Sleep under mosquito nets
Use insect repellent on skin and clothing
Wear full-sleeved clothes, particularly in the evening
Keep surroundings clean, avoid standing water
Dispose of waste properly
Support local insect-control efforts, like spraying
Parents should stay alert and act fast if a child develops sudden fever or any neurological symptoms.
Chandipura virus may be rare, but it can be dangerous, especially for children. The key to staying safe is awareness, early detection, and proper prevention. During the monsoon season, taking small precautions can make a big difference in protecting your family.
(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)
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