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What is Chandipura virus? How it spreads, symptoms, risks, and prevention tips explained

Chandipura virus is a rare but serious infection spread through insect bites, mainly affecting children and causing brain inflammation. Early symptoms can worsen quickly, making timely medical care and prevention crucial, especially during the monsoon season.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Aug 05, 2026, 01:43 PM IST|Updated: Aug 05, 2026, 01:46 PM IST
What is Chandipura virus? How it spreads, symptoms, risks, and prevention tips explained
Image Credit: Freepik (Representative Image)

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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