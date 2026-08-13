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Chandipura virus outbreak: ICMR deploys expert team to Gujarat as Centre steps up disease response

The Centre has stepped up its response to the Chandipura virus outbreak, with an ICMR expert team deployed to Gujarat to investigate the disease and strengthen containment efforts. 

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 13, 2026, 02:50 PM IST|Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 02:50 PM IST
Chandipura virus outbreak: ICMR deploys expert team to Gujarat as Centre steps up disease response
Image Credit: ANI/Magnific

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