The word malnutrition seems to conjure an image of a thin, frail, underweight child, but malnutrition can also mean inappropriate nutrition for a particular age group, and with the obesity rate in India shooting up sharply, the parents need to be better educated with the right nutrition tips for the kids.

While traditional advice like physical activity to be increased and a balanced diet should be taken is well known, some of the lesser-known strategies that are effective in preventing childhood obesity are something that I want to discuss today.

These tips are based on the insight from the Indian Academy of Pediatrics and their guidelines. And also by the emerging research, which offers practical ways on how to tackle this growing concern. These are the following tips which can help you to take a more targeted approach, as shared by Dr Kushal Agrawal, HOD, Department of Neonatology and Paediatrics, KVR Hospital, and Dr. Ashwin Borade, Pediatrician, Inamdar Hospital.

Number one

The Indian Academy of Pediatrics introduced the concept of JUNCS foods, which stands for junk foods, ultra-processed foods, nutritionally inappropriate foods, caffeinated, colored, carbonated drinks, and sugary sweetened beverages. These foods are commonly available in children's diet and are high in unhealthy fats and sugars. Parents often focus on the obvious junk foods like Momo and noodles, but they tend to forget these ultra-processed foods like packaged snacks, sugary cereals, and beverages like juices. We have to avoid packaged food as much as possible or limit intake to one serving per week,

Second, beware of fruit juices.

Many parents assume that fruit juices are healthy, but I strongly discourage them for young children, even 100% fruit juice contains high amounts of natural sugars, which can contribute to obesity and dental caries. If they are consumed in excess, the guidelines recommend replacing fruit juices with whole fruits, which provide fiber and essential nutrients while keeping sugar intake in Check. For children over two years, limittussine consumption should be limited to no more than 125 ml per day.

Number three is screen time and snacking connection

One lesser-known risk factor is the connection between screen time and overeating. Research has shown that eating while watching TV or a mobile screen will lead to mindless overeating, which will increase the risk of obesity. Limiting the screen time is helpful in. Not only encouraging Limited intake but also freeing up the time for physical activity.

Number four, opt for healthy home-cooked foods.

While fast food is an obvious culprit, even homemade meals can contribute to childhood obesity as they are nutritionally inappropriate, for example, foods cooked in recycled oils or dishes that rely on high quantities of sugar and salt, as they can be just as harmful as packaged foods. I will emphasize freshly cooked, balanced meals with minimally used salt and sugar, or unhealthy fats. If possible, inculcate cooking methods, like grilling, steaming, or baking instead of frying and using minimal amounts of added sugar and Salt in everyday dishes.

Number five, School food Choices matter

While many parents focus on what the children eat at home, school food, which is packed, and the snacks available in the canteen, also play a key role.

I recommend that children bring healthy lunch boxes from home. If the school canteen options are not ideal.

Ideally, you should pack healthy lunches or snacks for your child, including whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and lean proteins. Stay informed about your child's School canteen options and advocate for healthier options.

Malnutrition in children can lead to stunted growth, weakened immune systems, and impaired cognitive development. It's essential to recognize the signs of malnutrition, including underweight, wasting, and micronutrient deficiencies.

Practical Tips

- Breastfeeding: Ensure exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months, and continue breastfeeding along with complementary foods up to two years or beyond.

- Balanced Diet: Provide a variety of nutrient-dense foods, including fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats.

- Portion Control: Practice mindful eating and control portion sizes to prevent overeating and promote a healthier weight.

- Hydration: Encourage children to drink plenty of water throughout the day.

- Limit Processed Foods: Restrict or avoid processed and packaged foods high in added sugars, unhealthy fats, and sodium.

- Micronutrient Supplementation: Ensure adequate intake of essential vitamins and minerals, such as Vitamin A, iron, and iodine, through food or supplements.

Additional Recommendations

- Growth Monitoring: Regularly track your child's growth and development to identify any potential issues early on.

- Nutrition Education: Educate yourself and your child about healthy eating habits and the importance of nutrition.

- Healthy Snacking: Encourage healthy snacking options, such as fruits, nuts, and carrot sticks with hummus.

- Family Meals: Prioritize family meals to promote bonding and model healthy eating habits.

National Initiatives

In India, various government initiatives aim to combat malnutrition, including ¹:

- POSHAN Abhiyaan: A national nutrition mission focused on improving nutritional outcomes for children, adolescent girls, pregnant women, and lactating mothers.

- Anaemia Mukt Bharat: A program aimed at reducing anemia among children, adolescents, and women.

- Mid-Day Meal Program: A school-based initiative providing nutritious meals to children.