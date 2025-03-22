Childhood Obesity Linked To Higher Risk Of Chronic Lung Disease In Adulthood, Study

New Delhi: Children overweight or obese may be at an increased risk of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in adulthood, according to a study.

COPD is a progressive lung disease that makes it hard to breathe and worsens over time.

While smoking is a major risk factor for COPD, other risk factors like environmental, occupational, and even early life factors are increasingly being recognised.

The study led by researchers from Copenhagen University in Denmark focuses on examining the link between a high body mass index (BMI) in childhood and COPD.

The team found that compared to women with an average childhood BMI, risks of chronic COPD were 10 per cent higher for those who had an above-average BMI trajectory.

For women with an overweight trajectory, the risk was 26 per cent higher and for those with an obesity BMI trajectory the risk was 65 per cent higher.

Similarly, compared to men with an average childhood BMI, the risks of COPD were 7 per cent higher for those with an above-average trajectory.

For men with an overweight trajectory, the risk was 16 per cent higher and those with an obesity trajectory the risk was 40 per cent higher.

In contrast, a lower risk of future COPD was observed only for women with a below-average childhood BMI trajectory -- 9 per cent lower compared to women with an average childhood BMI trajectory.

“Having a BMI trajectory above average in childhood may increase the risk of subsequent COPD. Thus, our results suggest that being overweight during this early period of life is an indicator of risk for the development of COPD,” said Frida Richter, from the Center for Clinical Research and Prevention, at the varsity.

The study included data from 276,747 Danish children (137,493 girls) born from 1930-1982, who had between 2 and 12 weight and height measurements between ages 6-15 years.

They were then examined for a diagnosis of COPD from age 40 years onwards.

The research will be presented at this year’s European Congress on Obesity (ECO 2025) to be held in Malaga, Spain in May.