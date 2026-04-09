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GENERIC SEMAGLUTIDE

Choosing a generic semaglutide in India

With improved access and reduced cost, the launch of generic Semaglutide in India is poised to be a ‘game changer’ in the management of metabolic disease burden. It offers the promise of better metabolic health to a broader population who medically qualify for semaglutide therapy. 

Written By Dr Jasjeet S Wasir|Last Updated: Apr 09, 2026, 01:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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With improved access and reduced cost, the launch of generic Semaglutide in India is poised to be a ‘game changer’ in the management of metabolic disease burden. It offers the promise of better metabolic health to a broader population who medically qualify for semaglutide therapy. 

Semaglutide is a peptide-based injectable medicine indicated for type 2 diabetes and chronic weight management, and should be selected after careful consideration, like any other high-impact metabolic therapy. In India, pharmaceutical companies have launched products in single/multiple dose strengths and pen/vial formats after a strict regulatory authority review. 

However, it is important to exercise caution in treating every semaglutide brand as interchangeable without proper scrutiny. For both doctors and patients, the key question is not simply “Is this product generic?” but, “Is it reliable, evidence-backed, stored and handled as per recommendations, and appropriate for this patient?” 

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Key questions clinicians should ask the company

Before prescribing a new generic semaglutide brand, clinicians must seek and obtain answers for a few non-negotiable questions from the manufacturer/promoter. 

1. Has the product received regulatory approval for the intended indication?

2. Was approval supported by Indian clinical data or a bioequivalence studies? 

3. Which parameters were compared with the reference product, and at which dose strengths and devices? 

4. Is the pen/device reusable or disposable, is the dose delivery accurate, and does it comply with strict medical standards?

5. Is the device easy to use for the patients? 

6. What is the safety profile of the generic compared to the innovator? 

7. Is the manufacturing plant approved by regulatory authorities? 

As semaglutide is a peptide, storage and temperature control is critical; a product with excellent pharmacology can still underperform if logistics are poor. Doctors should also confirm cold-chain handling and stability of the product. Additionally, it is important to know protocols for adverse-event reporting, batch traceability, and whether the company provides patient education and support for proper injection use technique.

Key questions patients should ask their doctor

Patients should discuss with their doctor whether semaglutide is the right option for their treatment goals, which may be diabetes control, weight loss, or both, and what realistic benefits can be achieved in their case. They should seek clarity about the side effects of the medication such as nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, gallbladder problems, dehydration, and rare pancreatitis, as well as any contraindication for semaglutide such as a personal or family history of medullary thyroid cancer or multiple endocrine neoplasia syndrome type 2 (MEN2).

1. It is important that patients should ask which brand is being prescribed and why? 

2. Is the pen device simple enough to use? 

3. How should the medicine be stored at home? 

They should also confirm if follow-up is required, dose escalation plans, and actions in case of a missed dose. Most importantly, patient should not switch brands without consulting their doctor, especially early in the treatment phase.

Practical considerations

A good generic semaglutide brand should have regulatory approval, clear dose labeling, reliable pen delivery, evidence from Indian studies where available, and a manufacturer who is able to document cold-chain integrity and pharmacovigilance. For clinicians, the safest approach is to start with a brand whose source, storage, and support system are transparent. For patients, the best brand is not necessarily the cheapest one, but the one that is approved, accessible, easy to use, provides patient support, and monitored properly.

 

 

(Views expressed by experts in the articles are those of the author, Zee News does not confirm or endorse the same.)

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About the Author
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Dr Jasjeet S Wasir

Director at the Division of Endocrinology and Diabetes

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