Clinical Depression: The Silent Struggle Millions Face Daily

Clinical depression, also known as major depressive disorder (MDD), is a mental health condition that goes far beyond feeling sad or having a bad day. It is a persistent, debilitating state that affects the mind, body, and emotions, often making even the simplest tasks feel overwhelming.

Unlike fleeting sadness, clinical depression is marked by a deep sense of despair, a loss of interest in activities once enjoyed, chronic fatigue, and sometimes even physical pain. It is not simply a result of external circumstances but is often linked to a complex interplay of genetic, neurological, psychological, and environmental factors.

Here are some insights shared by Dr Chandni Tugnait, MD (A.M) Psychotherapist, Life Alchemist, Coach & Healer, Founder & Director, Gateway of Healing on clinical depression.

Those suffering from clinical depression may struggle with distorted thinking patterns, where even small setbacks feel catastrophic. It can lead to changes in sleep patterns, appetite disturbances, withdrawal from loved ones, and in severe cases, suicidal thoughts. The condition is not a sign of weakness, nor can it be resolved through sheer willpower. Professional intervention, including therapy, medication, lifestyle adjustments, and a strong support system, is crucial for recovery. Despite being one of the most misunderstood illnesses, raising awareness about clinical depression is essential to breaking the stigma and ensuring that those affected receive the support they need.

What consequences does a child face in the future because of parents' actions?

A child’s formative years are heavily shaped by their parents' words, actions, and behaviors. When a child experiences neglect, emotional instability, or trauma caused by their parents, the impact extends far beyond childhood as it seeps into their beliefs, relationships, and self-perception as adults.

Children raised in unhealthy environments may develop deep-seated insecurities, difficulty trusting others, or a constant need for validation. If they witness frequent conflict, manipulation, or emotional neglect, they may struggle with emotional regulation and may unconsciously replicate similar patterns in their future relationships. Many adults who grew up in dysfunctional households battle issues such as anxiety, depression, or even an inability to form meaningful connections.

Moreover, when parents fail to provide emotional security, children may either become overly independent, distrusting anyone who tries to get close, or they may develop codependent tendencies, constantly seeking approval. Financial instability, lack of emotional support, or witnessing one parent’s mistreatment of the other can also shape how they perceive love, self-worth, and resilience. While childhood wounds can heal, it often requires conscious effort, self-awareness, and sometimes therapy to unlearn toxic patterns and build a healthier emotional foundation.

What challenges does a person face when robbed of peace, drained emotionally and financially?

When a person is emotionally and financially drained, they find themselves in an exhausting battle where recovery feels like an impossible feat. Emotionally, the toll of betrayal, stress, or toxic environments can lead to mental exhaustion, a loss of self-identity, and a constant state of survival mode. The mind becomes consumed with worry, making it difficult to focus, trust, or make rational decisions.

Financial instability compounds this distress, turning everyday necessities into burdens. The fear of an uncertain future can create a scarcity mindset, where every decision is driven by desperation rather than logic. Financial setbacks can also strip away one’s sense of security and independence, making it harder to break free from toxic relationships or unhealthy work environments.

When both emotional and financial stability are lost simultaneously, life can feel like an unrelenting struggle. Relationships suffer, physical health declines, and a person may develop a deep-seated sense of hopelessness. However, despite the darkness, resilience can be rebuilt through strategic financial planning, emotional healing, and re-establishing self-worth. The key lies in acknowledging the pain, seeking support, and slowly rebuilding from within, one small step at a time.

What is the possible reason for discussing clinical depression publicly?

Discussing clinical depression publicly helps break the stigma that often surrounds mental health struggles. Many people suffer in silence, fearing judgment or dismissal, but when public figures open up about their battles with depression, it validates the experiences of countless others who might be going through the same thing.

Speaking out also provides education, helping people distinguish between temporary sadness and clinical depression, which requires medical attention. Public conversations around mental health encourage awareness, making it easier for individuals to recognize symptoms early and seek help before the condition worsens.

Sharing personal battles can serve as a form of catharsis for the individual, allowing them to reclaim their narrative and take control of their healing journey. In a society where vulnerability is often seen as a weakness, normalizing conversations around depression fosters a culture of empathy, where asking for help is no longer seen as shameful but as an act of courage.

Was it necessary to announce the breaking of personal ties with family?

Announcing the decision to sever ties with one’s family is deeply personal and, in many cases, necessary for the individual's emotional well-being. Family bonds are often romanticized, with society reinforcing the idea that no matter how toxic a relationship is, one must endure it for the sake of blood ties. However, when familial relationships become a source of pain, manipulation, or psychological harm, walking away can be an act of self-preservation.

For someone struggling with depression, maintaining ties with individuals who contribute to their suffering can be damaging. In such cases, announcing the decision publicly serves as both a boundary and a statement of self-respect. It prevents speculation, allows for emotional closure, and reinforces the idea that no one should be obligated to maintain relationships that drain them.

By making the decision public, it sends a powerful message - one that validates others who may be suffering in similar situations. It reminds people that healing sometimes requires cutting ties, even with those society expects us to remain connected to. Ultimately, the necessity of announcing such a break depends on the individual's circumstances, but in many cases, it is a crucial step toward reclaiming peace, autonomy, and mental well-being.