Cognitive Load And Mental Burnout: Why Women In Leadership Face Disproportionately Higher Health Risks

History has been witnessed the fact that participation of women in the workforce has at many times, been the result of circumstances that warranted additional numbers to meet the increased labor requirements of the time – in the 1800s during the Industrial Revolution and in the post WWII period. In the western world, was only after the Equal Pay Act (1963) passed in the US and the consequent formation of the National organization for Women that advocacy for equal rights began.

Dr Vikram Vora, Medical Director, International SOS shares why women in leadership face disproportionately higher health risks.

Today, across the world, women in leadership are being celebrated for breaking barriers, driving business growth, and fostering inclusive cultures. Yet, beneath these achievements lies an alarming health crisis—one that remains invisible and hence is largely unaddressed. Women in senior roles are disproportionately burdened by cognitive load and mental burnout, leading to severe long-term health consequences. As organizations push for gender diversity in leadership, it is critical to acknowledge and mitigate the hidden health risks that come with these roles.

What is cognitive load? It is the mental effort required to process and manage large amounts of critical information. For women in leadership, this extends beyond strategic decision-making to managing diverse teams, navigating workplace biases, managing household responsibilities, and walking the proverbial cultural tightrope. Studies have highlighted that women leaders face higher expectations when it comes to exhibiting empathy and emotional intelligence—qualities which, although valuable, lead to a significantly increased psychological strain.

A 2023 report by a leading consulting firm, found that 43% of female leaders are burned out compared to 31% of their male counterparts, primarily due to emotional exhaustion and work-life integration challenges.

Chronic cognitive overload leads to mental burnout, which comes across as emotional exhaustion, depersonalization and dissociation, leading to reduced efficiency and effectiveness, with profound health implications.

Research from other occupational studies have found that women experiencing high levels of workplace stress are 50% more likely to develop cardiovascular disease and have a 1.6x increased risk of anxiety disorders and depression. Women in high-stress executive roles are also more prone to sleep disorders, metabolic syndrome, and reduced immune function. The American Heart Association has confirmed that burnout increases the risk of hypertension and diabetes and impacts women experiencing prolonged stress.

Another extremely important factor is the cultural aspect where women leaders are required to balance professional responsibilities with domestic and caregiving roles (the double-shift syndrome). Over 60% of working mothers in executive positions, when surveyed, reported taking on most household duties despite working equal or longer hours than their male partners. This additional burden exacerbates stress levels and limits recovery time, compounding health risks.

Addressing cognitive overload and burnout among female leaders is not just an individual responsibility—it is an organizational challenge to be faced head-on. Companies must move beyond discussion and posturing to develop and implement credible strategies to safeguard their leaders’ health and wellbeing.

Leadership culture must shift from rewarding overwork to valuing sustainable performance. Organizations should set realistic job expectations and eliminate the implicit demand for constant availability. Flexible work arrangements, mental health resources, and structured mentorship programs can alleviate some of the pressures women face.

Companies that have implemented structured mental health interventions have reported a 30% decrease in burnout rates among female leaders.

Women should not be the default emotional caregivers in the workplace. By encouraging all leaders, regardless of gender, to share mentoring, DEI initiatives, and employee wellbeing responsibilities, organizations can distribute this cognitive load equitably. Executive training programs must include mental resilience and stress management strategies. Organizations investing in such programs see lower attrition rates among female executives and improved overall workforce morale.

Women in leadership are essential to business success, but their wellbeing should not be the collateral damage of corporate ambition. Organizations that prioritize cognitive health and mental wellbeing will not only retain top talent but also cultivate a more sustainable, high-performing leadership culture. Addressing these issues is no longer a good-to-do — it is necessary for the future of leadership in any organization and for the society at large.