Cold Plunges For Weight Loss? New Study Says You’re Just Burning Calories To Eat More Later

If you've been dipping into an ice bath hoping to burn fat faster, here’s some chilling newscold plunges might be tricking you into sabotaging your own weight loss. According to a new study from the UK's Coventry University, while the body does burn more calories during cold exposure, it also tends to overcompensate by triggering hunger and encouraging overeating after the plunge.

That’s right, your calorie deficit might melt away with that extra serving of pasta.

Cold plunges have exploded in popularity thanks to influencers, athletes, and wellness gurus claiming benefits like better circulation, reduced inflammation, and sharper focus. But one of the trend’s most buzzed-about perks, rapid fat burn, might not hold up under science.

Burn Now, Binge Later?

In a study involving 15 healthy individuals, researchers had participants immerse themselves in cold (60°F), warm (78°F), or hot (95°F) water for 30 minutes. Afterwards, they were all offered a plate of pasta to eat until "comfortably full."

The result? The cold-water group ate an average of 240 calories more than the others, almost entirely cancelling out the 250–500 calories burned during the plunge. It’s a cruel irony: the very activity that burns calories might drive you to eat them right back.

The Hidden Culprit: The 'After-Drop' Effect

Researchers attribute this unexpected response to a phenomenon known as after-drop, a delayed drop in core body temperature post-cold exposure. This triggers the brain's thermoregulation centers, which unconsciously signal the body to eat more in an effort to restore energy and warmth.

Interestingly, participants didn’t even report feeling hungrier. Their behavior, however, told a different story.

"They didn’t think they were hungry, they just ate more," said Professor David Broom, lead investigator of the study.

The Contrast Therapy Trap

Alternating between hot and cold environments (known as contrast therapy) is another growing wellness trend. But experts say the metabolic gains might be negligible. According to Dr. Hany Demian, CEO of BioSpine, such therapies burn very few calories and often result in false hunger signals caused by muscle activity, not real energy needs.

The Biohacking Hype vs. Reality

Cold plunges are now a status symbol for mental toughness and physical resilience. But when used as a weight loss hack, they might do more harm than good. You're not just burning calories, you’re also flipping a biological switch that leads to unexpected overeating, and that post-plunge protein smoothie or cheat meal may be doing more damage than you realise.

Should You Skip Cold Plunges?

Not necessarily. Cold plunges can still support recovery, reduce inflammation, and boost mental clarity. Just don’t rely on them as a standalone weight-loss strategy. Pair them with mindful eating and balanced movement, not giant portions of pasta, and you’ll get the real benefits without the rebound.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)