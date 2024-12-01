Combating Stroke In India: Experts Stress Neurologist Shortage, Telemedicine, And Awareness

New Delhi: Increasing the number of neurologists in India as well as leveraging digital health technology like telemedicine is crucial to combat the burden of strokes in India, the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry said on Saturday.

Stroke has become a growing health crisis in India, with more than 1.8 million new cases annually, making it one of the leading causes of disability and death in the country.

The condition imposes a significant emotional and financial burden on patients and their families while underscoring critical gaps in healthcare infrastructure, awareness, and timely treatment.

"Addressing stroke care in India requires a multi-faceted approach that integrates prevention, timely diagnosis, and robust infrastructure," Advisor to National Health Systems Resource Centre, Dr K. Madan Gopal said at the 2nd Edition of the National Stroke Conclave and Awards, held here.

"While programmes like hypertension and diabetes screening under the National Programme for Non-Communicable Diseases are vital, the real challenge lies in building capacity, from increasing the number of neurologists to leveraging digital health solutions like telemedicine," he added.

Gopal also urged for collective efforts from the public and private sectors to bridge the gaps and create a sustainable impact on stroke prevention and management.

World Stroke Organisation President Dr Jeyaraj Pandian called for ensuring equitable services.

"The WHO emphasises stroke surveillance as a priority, yet the struggle lies in gathering reliable data on mortality and addressing variations across regions. A comprehensive approach that includes rehabilitation and prevalence programmes, both locally and globally, is critical to transforming stroke care and outcomes," Pandian said.

Stroke remains one of the most pressing yet preventable health challenges in India. It is responsible for more than 12 lakh deaths annually in the country.

The experts stressed the need to boost awareness to ensure timely treatment.