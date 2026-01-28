Common winter baby-care mistakes that parents make and simple ways to avoid them

The first winter with a baby is usually louder than people admit. Someone is always asking whether the room is warm enough. Grandparents worry about cold floors. Parents keep adjusting blankets at odd hours of the night. In all that concern, it’s easy to overdo things.

Chandra Shekhar, Founder of CuteStory, says, "One of the most common habits is adding layer after layer because a baby’s hands feel cold. Almost every new parent has done this. What we learn later is that cold hands don’t mean the baby is freezing. Babies lose warmth from their fingers and feet faster than adults do. Too many clothes often leave them sweaty and cranky. Touching the back of the neck tells you more than hands ever will."

Bathing tends to confuse people too. Some families avoid it completely once winter sets in. Others turn the water uncomfortably hot. Neither works very well. He says, "Babies don’t need long baths, but skipping them entirely can irritate the skin, especially around diaper areas. A quick bath with lukewarm water, followed by drying properly, is usually enough."

"Winter air indoors feels cosy but it’s often dry. Heaters run, windows stay shut, and suddenly babies wake up with blocked noses or flaky skin. Most parents don’t realise the air is the problem. Letting some fresh air in during the day or adding a bit of moisture to the room helps more than medicines."

Feeding can slow down in winter. That’s normal. What matters is not forcing extra feeds but not stretching gaps either.

Most winter mistakes don’t come from carelessness. They come from trying too hard. And that’s something every parent eventually figures out.

Sukhbir Singh Chimni, Managing Director, Ceuticoz, says, "As a parent and someone deeply involved in dermatology-led skincare, I’ve seen how winter can quietly impact a baby’s skin. Infant skin is still developing, and during colder months it becomes especially vulnerable to dryness, irritation, and flare-ups. One of the most common mistakes parents make is over-cleansing. Frequent baths or the use of regular soaps, even those that seem mild, can strip away the skin’s natural protective barrier, leaving it dry and uncomfortable. Clinically, fewer baths and gentle, soap-free cleansers especially formulated for babies are far safer choices."

Another overlooked aspect is moisturization. He says, "In winter, a baby’s skin loses moisture rapidly, especially after bathing. Applying a dermatologically-tested and pediatrician approved moisturizer within the first few minutes helps seal in hydration and protect the skin barrier. This simple habit can prevent many winter-related skin concerns before they begin."

Indoor heating, while necessary, further dries the air and the skin. A humidifier can make a meaningful difference, as can ensuring babies are comfortably hydrated. Clothing also plays a role, over-layering or using rough fabrics can cause friction and rashes. Soft, breathable cotton layers help keep babies warm without irritating their sensitive skin.

At the heart of baby skincare is one principle: simplicity with intention. When care is gentle, consistent, and guided by science, parents can feel confident they are protecting not just their baby’s skin, but their comfort and wellbeing during the most sensitive months.

Dr Vinod Bakshi, Paediatrician, Kailash Hospital, Sector-27, Noida, says, "Winter makes parents extra careful, which is completely understandable. However, some well-meaning habits can end up making babies uncomfortable. One mistake that comes up very often is overdressing. The idea is to keep the baby warm, but too many layers can actually cause sweating, rashes, and restlessness. A simple rule to follow is to dress the baby in just one layer more than what an adult is wearing and to keep checking that the baby feels warm and comfortable, not sweaty."

Skin care is another area where parents tend to worry. Dr Bakshi says, "Many reduce bathing during winter or skip moisturising altogether because of the cold. The truth is that winter air is extremely dry and can easily leave a baby’s skin flaky and itchy. Short baths with lukewarm water, followed by a gentle, baby-safe moisturiser, go a long way in keeping the skin healthy. Hydration is also often forgotten during colder months, but babies still need adequate fluids, as dry air can contribute to dehydration even in winter."

It is also common for early signs of illness such as a blocked nose, a mild cough, or reduced feeding to be brushed aside as seasonal changes. These signs should never be ignored, and seeking medical advice early is always the safer approach. Similarly, giving home remedies or medicines without proper guidance can be risky for babies.

Winter care really comes down to finding the right balance. Keeping babies warm, well-hydrated, and comfortable, while reaching out to a doctor whenever something feels unusual, helps ensure they stay healthy through the season.”

