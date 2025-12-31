Constipation Awareness Month: Why Constipation Is Rising Among Young Adults And How Lifestyle Changes Can Fix It

Constipation is becoming more common, especially in cities. Earlier, we mostly saw it in older people, but now many young adults are coming with this problem. Long sitting hours, less physical activity, irregular eating habits, and eating more outside food are major reasons. Many people also start taking laxatives on their own, which can worsen the problem over time.

According to Dr Shivam Kalia, Consultant, Gastroenterology, Fortis Noida, "We are observing a shift in constipation patterns, with a notable rise in cases among the younger population. Lifestyle-related factors such as poor dietary habits, physical inactivity, and irregular routines are increasingly contributory. In addition, stress-induced and functional constipation is being reported more frequently. These trends are emerging alongside the already well-recognized constipation associated with comorbid medical conditions."



He says, "There has been a noticeable shift, with young adults cases on a rise, with lifestyle being the most common cause of problem. Pediatric functional constipation has also increased, often related to diet, screen time, and toilet avoidance, reproductive and peri-menopausal age group women have prevalence of constipation nearly twice as high as men 1.5-2. Hormonal factors, iron/calcium supplementation, stress, and IBS-C are major contributing factors."

He added, ‘Last 6 months OPD data at Fortis hospital noida suggest nearly 35-42% of patients visiting OPD, complaints of constipation’.



Clear and consistent pattern is emerging linking constipation with modern lifestyle. Reduced intake of dietary fiber (low consumption of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains along with increased consumption of ready to eat meals, processed and refined foods. Inadequate hydration, sedentary lifestyle. chronic stress and poor sleep quality all are contributing to rise in cases of constipation.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Talking about long term use of laxative, He stated, It is not advisable as prolonged use will lead to dependence. Certain laxative can lead to electrolyte imbalance , can cause increased bloating, may disrupt natural gastro-colic reflex and alteration in natural gut microbiome.

Simple, natural daily habits to prevent constipation and maintain a healthy digestive system:

1) Increase dietary fiber intake. Take fibers from natural sources such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, pulses, and traditional high-fiber foods (millets, oats, salads).

2) Engage in physical activity daily for 20 minutes, can be as simple as walking.

Yoga and core strengthening exercise. Avoid strenuous exercise as it can lead to more stress

3) Have a fixed toilet time daily, reduce screen time and increase hydration.

According to Dr Naveen Kumar, Sr Consultant Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Yatharth Hospital Noida 110, In a gastroenterology OPD, about 1 in every 4 patients (20–25%) comes with constipation or bowel-related complaints. Many others may have it but do not mention it unless asked.

He added, Young adults between 20 and 40 years now make up around 35–40% of constipation cases. Women report constipation more often than men. This may be due to hormonal changes, pregnancy, iron tablets, and stress. Women form about 55–60% of constipation patients. Children are also being seen more often, especially school-going kids. Poor diet, less water intake, and avoiding toilets at school are common reasons. Children account for about 10–15% of cases.

Many young working professionals come with long-term constipation despite normal test reports. Most of them depend on laxatives for years. Once they improve their diet, drink enough water, exercise regularly, and fix their daily routine, their bowel habits improve without long-term medicines.

Important message: Constipation should not be ignored. If it lasts for a long time, it can affect daily life and may point to other health issues. Simple lifestyle changes and early medical advice can prevent long-term problems.

(Views expressed by experts in the articles are their own; Zee News does not confirm or endorse the same. This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about diabetes, weight loss, or other medical conditions.)