Constipation bothering you? Doctors say this simple daily habit could transform your gut health

Constipation is one of the most widespread digestive problems that affects everyone in modern society, usually caused by lifestyle habits, unhealthy eating patterns, stress and lack of sufficient water consumption. Even though people tend to emphasise fibre-based diets and medication when talking about treating constipation, one of the most obvious yet underappreciated ways of having a properly working digestive system is drinking enough water daily.

"Water assists in softening feces and promotes proper functioning in the passage of food through the gastrointestinal tract. Due to dehydration, the colon begins to absorb additional water from solid waste products. The end result is hard, dry, and difficult to eliminate stools that cause constipation and other digestive problems such as bloating and abdominal pain. People who maintain a diet rich in fibre but lacking sufficient water will feel even more effects of constipation due to the inability of fibre to pass easily through the intestines without enough water," says Dr Anukalp Prakash, director - gastroenterology, CK Birla Hospital, Gurgaon.

Benefits of hydration

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The other benefit of hydration is maintenance of gut flora, which refers to the good bacteria responsible for digestion, immune system health, and absorption of essential nutrients. Adequate hydration allows for better regulation and maintenance of gut flora, leading to bowel regularity and reduction of digestive issues.

Dr Prakash says, "Besides water, other types of liquids, such as soups, coconut water, buttermilk, watermelon, cucumber, and orange, can help provide hydration. However, the excessive consumption of caffeine, soda, and alcoholic beverages could lead to dehydration among some people, so moderation is required."

While most people tend to drink water when they are thirsty, it is a sign of possible dehydration. Therefore, maintaining continuous hydration becomes particularly important, especially in summer months, during exercise or sports activities, while fasting, or when experiencing some illnesses. The adults should ensure regular fluid intake depending on their climate zone, activity level, and overall health status.

Water helps in maintaining the integrity of the cells

"Hydration matters more for gut health than most people think, especially when constipation is the problem. Understanding what the body does with the water you drink helps explain why. The amount of water we drink has multiple benefits with regard to gut health. Water helps in maintaining the integrity of the cells lining the gut. It helps in movement of the food and digested material through the intestine. It creates a medium by which absorption of nutrients can occur seamlessly," says Dr Harshavardhan Rao, HOD and Consultant, Department of Gastroenterology at Ramaiah Memorial Hospital, Bengaluru.

When you are in a water deficit or when you are dehydrated, the body draws in large amounts of water from the stools that is being formed in the large intestine or the colon. This results in stools being dry, dense and even hard, which can result in constipation. So adequate amount of water ensures that there is adequate water content in the stools and therefore the water makes the stools bulky and acts as a lubricant so that it can result in easier passage of the stools and can be an important treatment for constipation.

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How much water is recommended in a day?

Dr Rao says, "8 to 10 glasses of water or around 2 to 2.5 liters of water per day would be the recommended intake." Here are a few things that you can do to ensure that you meet this demand:

1. Have a glass of water at room temperature or warm water early in the morning. This helps to kickstart the peristaltic movements or the movements of the intestine which helps in pushing the undigested food and the stools out into the rectum.

2. Maintain visual reminders of water intake throughout the day.

3. Have a bottle which has graduations on it which can remind you of how much water you've taken.

4. Keep an eye out for signs of dehydration which can be dry mouth, which can be loss of concentration, headaches and even high colored urine.

Stay hydrated and this can go a long way in improving your gut health which can also have knock-on effects on your mood, concentration and productivity.

"Gut simply cannot function without water. Stool is mostly water. Pull water out and it gets hard. Hard stool means strain. Strain means pain. Slow transit. Eventually piles. Fibre also needs water to do its work. Without enough water, fibre causes more bloating," says Dr Narendra K Shetty, chief wellness officer, Kshemavana Naturopathy and Yoga Center.

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Common mistakes people make when drinking water

Drinking when you feel thirsty is Wrong. Thirst will be felt more after you are already dehydrated. By then, constipation has started building quietly.

Counting tea and coffee as water. Both are diuretics. They remove water rather than adding it to the body.

Drinking too much during meals dilutes stomach acid and slows digestion. Sip a little water during meala. Save the big glass for 30 minutes before or after meals.

Drinking cold water in winter slows gut motility further. Warm or room temperature water moves things faster, especially first thing in the morning.

Interesting ways to increase your hydration levels

Plain Water: The best choice for hydration. Simple, effective, and essential.

Warm Lemon Water: Start your morning by waking up your digestive system.

Coconut Water: A daily dose of natural electrolytes for hydration.

Buttermilk: A post-lunch staple for probiotics and fluid intake.

Herbal Infusions: Calm your digestion in the evening with Jeera (cumin), Ajwain (carom seed), or Fennel water.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about medical conditions.)