Control high blood sugar: 7 fruits with low glycemic index to keep diabetes under control

High blood sugar or diabetes is caused when the body becomes resistant to insulin or doesn't make enough insulin and most common form of diabetes in adults is Type 2 diabetes. According to the World Health Organization, diabetes is a major cause of blindness, kidney failure, heart attacks, stroke, and lower limb amputation. It is very important to control blood sugar, failing which there can be severe health implications.

To control diabetes, one has to keep a strict tab on diet. While fruits are very good for health, people with elevated blood glucose levels have to select fruits with low Glycemic Index - a value used to measure how much specific foods increase blood sugar levels. According to the American Diabetes Association (ADA), reported Healthline, GI scores are rated as Low: 55 or below; Moderate: 56 to 69; High: 70 and above.

Here are 7 fruits with low GI index that diabetics can enjoy guilt-free.

1) Cherries: Packed with potassium and antioxidants, cherries with a GI score of 41 are very good for people with high blood sugar. It's especially beneficial in winter as cherries boost your immune system and improve your heart health.

2) Apples: An apple a day keeps the doctor away! Apples reportedly have a GI of 39 and are very good for diabetics.

3) Oranges: This is another seasonal fruit that diabetics can enjoy. Loaded with Vitamin C, oranges boost one's immunity and have a low GI score of 40.

4) Pears: Pears also have a low glycemic index, which means they won't raise your blood glucose too quickly. A medium-sized pear will have an approximate GI score of 38. These fruits are also nutrient-rich.

5) Strawberries: The pretty-looking fruit has a GI score of 41 and is a storehouse of Vitamin C, fibre, and antioxidants.

6) Grapes: A good source of vitamin B-6, grapes are packed with micronutrients such as minerals, vitamins, and a variety of disease-fighting phytochemicals. They are excellent for people with diabetes.

7) Plums: This is another fruit that is good for diabetics. They are a good source of Vitamin C and despite their sweet taste, has a low Glycemic Index.