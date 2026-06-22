/'Convenient' food choices impacting kidney health of Millennials and Gen Z

As life becomes fast paced and time is luxury, diet increasingly becomes ‘convenience driven’. Add to that the impact of social media and digital influencers. This means fast foods are getting increasingly popular and easy-to-cook meals, which are touted as "healthy", but actually not, among the Millennials and Gen Z. As food choices deteriorate, expert warn of health consequences and point out that by eating these kinds of food, youngsters are putting their vital organs, especially kidneys, and general health at risk. Dr Prajwal Ravinder, Consultant Urologist, KMC Hospital, Mangalore and Dr Topoti Mukherjee, Lead Consultant - Nephrology & Kidney Transplant, Aster Whitefield Hospital, weigh in.
A quick drive around town or a stroll through a supermarket aisle throws up the obvious – widespread availability and demand for fast food and easy to cook ‘n eat options abound. Dr Prajwal Ravinder shares, "Food choices among Millennials have been essentially traditional but a for a significant number and time veered towards bad food choices based on misinformation and/or convenience – increased consumption of soft drinks, a flurry of the so-called healthy fruit juices and deep-fried snacks to name a few."
Talking about Gen Z, Dr Ravinder adds, "Gen Z’s eating habits are greatly influenced by digital technology – a heightened awareness of food ingredients and benefits. However, with a markedly increased habit of eating out and seeking that Instagram-worthy experience, the benefits of this knowledge are not necessarily applied in the real world."
The doctor points out that promises of health benefits in most packaged food must be taken with a pinch of salt. "It would be wise to remember that any corporate has its bottom line as its priority and not your health. Insta reels flooded with pics of exotic desserts has a generation obsessed with how the food looks rather than its benefits or effects on your body," says Dr Ravinder.
He says that problems such as increasing childhood obesity, early onset diabetes and cardiac problems are increasingly seen in younger individuals and paints a troublesome scenario. These issues have a cascading effect on kidney health and should never be ignored. "Skipping meals – coffee for breakfast, grabbing a sandwich for lunch and a hearty dinner topped with dessert is a recipe for an altered metabolism and hormonal profile which is likely to have long term effects on mood, sleep patterns and overall health."
Dr Topoti Mukherjee warns thar the kidneys are starting to become victims of a handful of modern lifestyle habits people in Millennials and Gen Z keep falling into. "More folks are eating ultra processed foods a lot, grabbing meals that tend to run heavy in sodium, sipping sugary drinks, not really hydrating enough, sitting for long stretches, and taking in too much protein without proper medical direction. Over time these patterns can steer kidney health the wrong way."
She adds, "A bunch of young adults also end up leaning on over the counter painkillers, alternative remedies, herbal products, energy drinks, and “fitness” supplements, assuming they are mostly harmless. But if these get used too often, or without supervision, the kidneys can end up taking more stress than they should, even if you don’t notice it right away."
The doctor points out that what makes kidney disease extra worrying is that it may move forward silently, with symptoms usually showing up only after quite a bit of damage has already happened. "And on top of that, problems such as high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, and kidney stones these are more common in younger people now can push the pace of kidney injury faster than you’d expect," Dr Mukherjee says.
It is essential to keep an eye on blood pressure and blood sugar on a routine basis, and combine that with real lifestyle changes, because honestly it can make a big difference for kidney protection. "A well-balanced diet, enough fluids, steady movement or physical activity, plus avoiding unnecessary medications and extra supplements those strategies are still, pretty much, the best route for keeping kidney function strong over the long run," says Dr Mukherjee.
As Dr Ravinder shares, "Good health is not about diet fads, detox and swinging between the latest trends on social media. It is about simple and smart choices, staying consistent with good hydration and a balanced diet."
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