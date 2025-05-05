Copper Water Trend Gone Wrong? Luke Coutinho Cautions Against Overuse Of Copper Vessels

Drinking water from copper vessels has been a revered Ayurvedic practice in India for centuries. While modern science validates many of its potential benefits, wellness expert Luke Coutinho recently issued a public warning against overdoing this popular health trend. In a detailed Instagram post, he stressed the importance of moderation and education when it comes to copper-infused water, citing real-life health concerns linked to its misuse.

Copper Water: Ancient Tradition Meets Modern Hype

The practice of storing drinking water in copper containers is rooted in ancient Indian culture. Copper is known for its antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant properties. According to Coutinho, science supports its role in boosting immunity, aiding digestion, and supporting the production of red blood cells. It's even said to help maintain nerve and immune system function.

Quoting the wisdom of balance, he said, "The wisdom is always in the dose. Be educated, not influenced." He emphasized that while copper water is beneficial, its intake must be carefully controlled to avoid health risks.

When Copper Becomes Harmful

In his post, Luke shared the story of a person named Akira, who developed health complications from excessive copper water consumption. He explained that excess copper can accumulate in the body, potentially leading to copper toxicity. Symptoms include nausea, abdominal cramps, vomiting, liver damage, and interference with zinc absorption, which is crucial for immunity and wound healing.

"Copper is powerful, but like anything powerful, it demands respect — and moderation," he added.

Safe Usage: Dos and Don’ts from Luke Coutinho

To help his followers adopt a safer and more effective approach, Coutinho outlined some simple yet critical guidelines:

1. Stick to one or two mugs of copper water daily — preferably in the morning.

2. Avoid drinking it throughout the day or using copper water for cooking.

3. Don’t mix lemon or heat the water, as this can alter its chemical properties.

4. Ensure regular cleaning of the copper vessel to avoid toxic buildup.

Balance Is Key

While copper water does offer health advantages when consumed correctly, Luke Coutinho’s message serves as a crucial reminder that more is not always better. As with any wellness practice, informed and mindful use is essential. Drinking copper-infused water in moderation can support your health — but overdoing it might lead to unintended harm.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)