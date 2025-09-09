Could Heart Attacks Be Infectious? Shocking New Research Reveals A Hidden Trigger

For decades, doctors have blamed cholesterol, smoking, and poor lifestyle choices for heart attacks. But now, scientists from Finland and the UK have uncovered evidence that heart attacks could actually be triggered by infectious bacteria lying dormant inside the arteries for years.

A Hidden Enemy in Your Arteries

Researchers discovered that arterial plaques aren’t just made of cholesterol, they can also hide bacterial biofilms, slimy protective layers where bacteria lie dormant, often for decades. These bacteria remain invisible to the immune system and unaffected by antibiotics.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

But here’s the frightening twist: a viral infection or other trigger can suddenly “wake up” these bacteria, causing inflammation inside the arteries. This inflammation can rupture plaques, form dangerous clots, and set off a heart attack.

ALSO READ | Beta Blockers After Heart Attack May Do More Harm Than Good, Especially In Women: Study Reveals



Changing Everything We Thought We Knew

The study, led by Professor Pekka Karhunen and a team from Tampere and Oulu Universities, the University of Oxford, and others, provides the first direct evidence that heart attacks may be linked to infection. Researchers even found bacterial DNA from common oral microbes inside arterial plaques.

To confirm their findings, they developed a specialised antibody that revealed biofilm structures hiding in artery tissues. When these bacteria were released, the body’s immune system went into overdrive, triggering inflammation that ruptured cholesterol-laden plaques.

ALSO READ | Grow These 7 Power Veggies On Your Balcony To Naturally Lower Blood Pressure, Your Heart Will Thank You

A Game-Changer for Heart Disease Treatment

This discovery doesn’t just change how we view heart disease, it could revolutionise treatment and prevention. Scientists are now considering vaccines or new therapies to target these hidden bacteria and stop heart attacks before they happen.

The research, part of a large EU-funded cardiovascular project, used tissue samples from patients with atherosclerosis and sudden cardiac deaths, making the findings even more compelling.

ALSO READ | 7 Amazing Health Benefits of Drinking Karela Juice Daily - Number 5 Will Surprise You

Professor Karhunen explains:

"For years, we suspected bacteria might be involved in coronary artery disease, but this is the first time we’ve seen solid genetic evidence. This could transform the way we diagnose, treat, and even prevent heart attacks in the future."

Heart attacks might not just be a matter of clogged arteries and bad habits, they could actually be infectious events triggered by bacteria. If further studies confirm this, vaccines for heart disease might one day become a reality.

ALSO READ | Craving Salty And Spicy Foods? Gen Z, Here’s Surprising Truth About What Your Body Really Wants

(With ANI inputs)