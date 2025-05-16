Covid- 19 Again? New Cases Spike In Hong Kong, Singapore- City On 'High Alert'

Hong Kong is experiencing a "quite high" level of Covid-19 activity, according to Albert Au, head of the Communicable Disease Branch at the city's Center for Health Protection. The proportion of respiratory samples testing positive for the virus has reached its highest point in a year.

Recent data shows a troubling increase in severe cases and fatalities, with 31 deaths reported in the week ending May 3—the highest weekly figure in nearly a year. While the current surge hasn’t yet reached the peak levels seen in the past two years, growing viral loads in sewage, alongside a rise in Covid-related doctor visits and hospital admissions, indicate active community transmission in the city of over 7 million residents.

In response, Hong Kong singer Eason Chan has canceled his upcoming concerts in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, after testing positive for Covid-19, according to an announcement on the concert's official Weibo account.

Singapore Responds to Rising Cases

Singapore is also experiencing a sharp uptick in infections. The Health Ministry issued its first update in nearly a year, reporting a 28% increase in estimated cases, reaching 14,200 for the week ending May 3. Hospitalizations also rose by about 30% over the same period.

While decreased immunity among the population may be contributing to the surge, authorities say there is currently no evidence that the prevailing variants are more infectious or cause more severe illness than earlier strains.

Why the Current Resurgence is Concerning

Unlike typical respiratory viruses that spike in colder months, this Covid-19 wave is unfolding as the Northern Hemisphere heads into summer. This trend highlights the virus’s capacity to spread widely even in warmer weather conditions.

The Broader Picture Across Asia

China is also seeing a rise in cases. According to the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the country appears poised to experience a summer wave similar to that of last year. The positivity rate among patients tested at hospitals across mainland China more than doubled in the five weeks leading up to May 4.

In Thailand, the Department of Disease Control has identified two outbreak clusters so far this year. Case numbers spiked following celebrations for the Songkran festival in April.