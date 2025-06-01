COVID-19 Cases Rising Again: Expert Tips On Boosting Immunity Through Diet And Lifestyle

COVID 19 Cases Rising In India: India is once again witnessing an unsettling rise in COVID-19 cases, with the number of active infections climbing to 3395, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's latest update as of 8:00 AM IST, June 1, 2025.



As Covid-19 cases rise once again, it’s important to remember that immunity does not come solely from medications or vaccines – it begins with what we eat, how we live, and how we take care of our bodies daily. Food is not just fuel – it's rather the foundation for resilience. A well-thought-out diet can offer your immune system the significant tools that it needs to fight infections and recover faster if illness strikes. Here’s how you can mindfully nourish yourself to build internal strength during these uncertain times.

Mugdha Pradhan, Functional Nutritionist, Founder, iThrive, a Pune-based health and wellness platform, says, "Begin your day and build every meal with protein-rich choices. Whether it is breakfast, lunch or dinner, involving clean protein sources such as eggs, chicken or paneer is essential." Proteins are not just building blocks of muscles, they also support the production of antibodies and immune cells. A protein-deficient diet can often leave your immune system sluggish and less capable of mounting a very strong defence.

Include Vitamin C In Your Diet

"Incorporate seasonal fruits in Vitamin C, including oranges, guavas, papaya, and lemons. Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant, particularly known to bolster white blood cell function and protect the body against any viral infections. Consuming seasonal fruits ensures you're consuming fruits at their nutritional peak, and they are mostly more affordable and environmentally friendly too," explains Mugdha.

Avoid Processed and Packaged Foods

She further explains, "Processed and packaged foods, on the contrary, must be consciously avoided. These items often contain additives, trans fats, preservatives and excessive sugar, all of which can cause inflammation and weaken immune response. Processed foods downregulate the natural immunity of the body by interfering with gut health and metabolic functions." It's not just about what you eat, but also what you exclude that matters a lot in maintaining a strong immune system.

Add Herbs To Your Diet

Mugdha says, "Herbs such as thyme and oregano can prove to be wonderful additions to your meals. These are not just flavour enhancers – they are also potent antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory agents. Adding these to meals, teas, or soups can subtly improve respiratory health and digestion, both of which are eminent during a time when viral infections are prevalent."

Home-Cooked Meals Are Your Best Bet

Only consuming home-cooked meals is yet another layer of protection. This ensures better nutritional value and hygiene, along with a potential opportunity to utilise fresh and healing ingredients. It also ensures limited exposure to outside contaminants and lets you have complete control over the ingredients that nourish you.

Sun Exposure Is Key

Mugdha says, "Sun exposure is an immunity booster of nature, primarily due to UVB rays that trigger Vitamin D synthesis in the skin. Vitamin D plays an important role in modulating the immune response. For optimal benefits, aim to get around 10-30 minutes of sunlight between 10 am to 3 pm, depending on your location and skin."

If you are unable to get enough of these due to weather or lifestyle constraints, please consider supplementing with Vitamin D or a good quality B-complex, and also include a single Brazil Nut daily – a rich source of selenium, a micronutrient important for immune function.

Lastly, she says, "A simple yet powerful ritual of gargling with warm water infused with turmeric and salt can go a long way. This very practice can help in cleansing the throat area and significantly dissolve pathogens even before they enter the respiratory tract fully."

By consciously aligning your habits and diet with your body’s natural defence mechanisms, you are not just protecting yourself, but you are also setting the stage for long-term well-being. In these tough times, food truly is your first medicine.