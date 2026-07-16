Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Health
  • /Covid-19, H1N1, Influenza: As monsoon hits India, 'cocktail' of viral infections on rise

Covid-19, H1N1, Influenza: As monsoon hits India, 'cocktail' of viral infections on rise

Monsoon provides the right environment for respiratory viruses to spread. While a large number of cases are getting reported, doctors say awareness and panic is the key. 

Written ByIpsita Bhattacharya
Published: Jul 16, 2026, 01:38 PM IST|Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 01:42 PM IST
Covid-19, H1N1, Influenza: As monsoon hits India, 'cocktail' of viral infections on rise
Image Credit: (Image by Magnific)

About the Author

Ipsita Bhattacharya

Ipsita Bhattacharya

Ipsita Bhattacharya is a senior journalist and News Editor with Zee News English, bringing over 18 years of experience across the landscapes of print and digital media. Throughout her distinguished career, she has demonstrated a unique versatility, successfully heading both Lifestyle & Entertainment and Hardcore News desks.

Expertise & Focus Areas

With a Master’s degree in English Literature, Ipsita’s reporting is characterised by its depth and range, spanning from the pulse of politics to the nuances of wellness:

News & Governance: Covering hardcore political developments and crime with the precision and authority of a veteran editor.

Lifestyle & Culture: Exploring the world of travel, wellness, and entertainment, backed by extensive experience in the high-energy lifestyle beats of top-tier publications.

Health: A seasoned health reporter, Ipsita translates complex medical science into impactful stories by interviewing leading experts on the front lines of healthcare.

Career Highlights & Legacy: What defines Ipsita is her trajectory of excellence that began early in her career. Her journey includes tenures at India’s most prestigious newsrooms, including The Times of India, India Today, and Deccan Chronicle.

High-Profile Coverage: From interviewing Bollywood icons like Priyanka Chopra and Sridevi to actively participating in India Today Conclave coverages.

Global Recognition: Selected to cover the IIFA Awards in Bangkok early in her career and officially recognized for her outstanding contributions at Zee in 2023.

Beyond the newsroom, Ipsita is an avid traveller and a connoisseur of "cozy murders," often found solving mysteries alongside screen detectives or within the pages of a novel.

Contact & Connect:

Email: Ipsita.Bhattacharya@india.com

X (Twitter): @ipsitab_me

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Ranbir Kapoor to attend Ramayana trailer launch despite Conjunctivitis
Ramayana Trailer0 min ago
2
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar4 min ago
3
Ravichandran Ashwin5 min ago
4
Monsoon Health Update7 min ago
5
Fauzi12 min ago