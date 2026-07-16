/Covid-19, H1N1, Influenza: As monsoon hits India, 'cocktail' of viral infections on rise

Monsoon is the time when infections and flu cases see a spike. This year is no different with doctors reporting a cocktail of cases -Influenza A, Covid-19, and H1N1. In Andhra Pradesh, two new Covid-19-related deaths and eight active cases have been reported, along with isolated cases of infections in other parts of the country. In Mumbai, a surgeon reportedly spoke of a massive surge in Influenza A cases, while many are also testing positive for H1N1. However experts point out that while the findings may be unsettling, experts say the situation calls for awareness, not panic.
Dr Pradeep Bajad, Consultant, Pulmonology, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, says what doctors are seeing is not a comeback of one virus but a “viral cocktail” typical of the monsoon season. “Every monsoon, respiratory viruses get the right environment to spread. We are seeing Influenza A, H1N1 and COVID-19 circulating at the same time this year. The symptoms are so similar that you can't tell just from the symptoms what virus it is. All three infections can cause fever, sore throat, persistent cough, body ache, headache, fatigue and even diarrhoea. Laboratory testing “is important in patients with moderate to severe symptoms or those at high risk,” he says.
The rise in infections is not surprising. "In the monsoon, people are in crowded offices, schools, malls and on public transport for longer, where ventilation is often poor. Such enclosed spaces allow quick spread of viruses via droplets and aerosols," says Dr Bajad.
While the good news is that the current variants of COVID-19 continue to cause mild illness in most people with prior immunity from vaccination or previous infection and most Influenza A infections are also self-limited with bed rest, fluids and supportive care, but some groups are still vulnerable to severe disease.
"People over 60, diabetics, patients with chronic heart, lung, kidney or liver disease, cancer patients, organ transplant recipients and those on steroids or immunosuppressive medicines should not ignore symptoms. They are more likely to develop complications such as pneumonia, worsening of existing conditions and respiratory failure," says Dr Bajad. He adds that the two recent deaths reported due to COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh also point to one important thing. Both patients had significant pre-existing medical problems. For most healthy people the virus itself has become less aggressive, but still dangerous for those with multiple comorbidities or weakened immunity.
Dr Bajad says, "Do not self medicate and do not demand antibiotics for every viral fever.Antibiotics do not work on influenza or COVID-19. Unnecessary use only contributes to developing antimicrobial resistance. If the fever does not subside in three days, breathing difficulty, low oxygen levels or worsening of symptoms instead of improving symptoms, then seek medical evaluation without delay."
Simple precautions are still the best defence. Wearing a well-fitting mask in crowded indoor settings, washing hands frequently, ensuring good ventilation indoors, staying home when symptomatic, and keeping vaccinations up to date can go a long way in reducing transmission. "There is no need for panic, but there is need for responsibility. "Respiratory viruses might have become a part of our lives, but most serious complications can be avoided by timely testing, early treatment for high-risk patients and sensible preventive measures," shares Dr Bajad.
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