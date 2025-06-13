COVID 19 In Children: What Every Parent Should Know

As COVID-19 resurfaces, many parents—especially those living in metro cities or who travel often—are understandably anxious. New variants like JN.1 are spreading fast, and even though most children experience only mild symptoms, staying informed is your first step in protecting your child.

What to Expect in Children as shared by Dr Kushal Agrawal, HOD, Department of Neonatology and Paediatrics, KVR Hospital, Kashipur

Most kids infected with current COVID strains show mild symptoms such as:

Fever

Sore throat or dry cough

Runny nose

Upset stomach (in some cases)

However, infants, children with asthma, or those with compromised immunity may have more severe illness. Early recognition is crucial.

If You’re Travelling

Children above 2 years should wear a well-fitted mask.

Carry hand sanitizers, tissues, and disinfectant wipes.

Avoid crowded places, even in hotels.

Always pack a thermometer, paracetamol, ORS, and a list of pediatricians at your destination.

If You’re Returning Home Alone

Monitor yourself for symptoms.

If you feel unwell, isolate from children.

Sanitize luggage and personal items before mingling.

Tips for Families in Small Towns

Even in low-exposure areas, stay alert:

Teach kids not to share water bottles, food, or towels.

Keep local pediatric contact numbers handy.

Visit a doctor even for mild symptoms—early care prevents complications.

Home Preparedness Kit

Masks for kids, sanitizer, thermometer, paracetamol, ORS

Designate a separate room and utensils if a family member falls sick

Keep windows open and maintain airflow

When to See a Doctor Immediately