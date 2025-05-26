COVID-19 JN.1 Variant Explained: Symptoms, Testing, Treatment, And How It Differs From NB.1.8.1 Variant

COVID Resurges With JN.1 Variant Dominating in India: India is witnessing a renewed surge in COVID-19 infections, with over 1000 active cases reported across the country. At the center of this spike is the JN.1 variant, a sub-lineage of the Omicron strain. Kerala has emerged as a hotspot, reporting 430 of the total active cases, followed by cases from states like Maharashtra and Delhi. State governments have begun issuing advisories, including mask mandates in public spaces, to contain the spread.

While JN.1 is under close observation by health authorities, another variant named NB.1.8.1, already recorded in the United States and several Asian countries, has also raised concerns due to its rapid spread and immune-evasive potential.

What Is the JN.1 Variant of COVID-19?

JN.1 is a sub-variant of Omicron and carries an additional mutation in the spike protein, which helps the virus attach to human cells. This mutation could increase its transmissibility or allow it to partially escape immunity developed through past infection or vaccination.

Despite the mutation, most JN.1 cases have presented with mild symptoms, and the variant is currently listed as a "variant under monitoring" by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Symptoms of JN.1 Variant

According to health officials and recent cases, symptoms of the JN.1 variant are generally similar to other Omicron subvariants but can vary from person to person.

Common JN.1 Symptoms:

1. Fever: Mild and short-lived

2. Dry or wet cough

3. Sore throat

4. Runny or congested nose

5. Headache

6. Fatigue

7. Muscle or body aches

8. Diarrhoea and nausea (reported in some cases)

Expert Insight:

Dr Diksha Goyal, Senior Consultant at Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram, notes:

“Though the new COVID-19 variants like JN.1 are infectious, symptoms remain mild for most. The elderly or immunocompromised are at higher risk. Vaccination, masking, and early detection remain key.”

Testing Methods for JN.1 Variant

Dr Diksha says, to confirm a COVID-19 infection, including JN.1, the following diagnostic tests are most reliable:

1. RT-PCR Test

- The gold standard for detecting SARS-CoV-2

- Identifies viral RNA even in early-stage infections

- Provides accurate diagnosis and can differentiate variants through genomic sequencing

2. Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT)

- Offer results in 15–30 minutes

- Useful for quick screening

- May require confirmation with RT-PCR if symptoms persist despite a negative RAT

Is JN.1 More Contagious or Dangerous?

Current data suggests that JN.1 might spread more easily than previous strains due to its spike protein mutation. However, there's no evidence yet of increased severity. Most individuals recover in 5–7 days, with rest, hydration, and mild symptom management.

Treatment:

1. Mild cases: Rest, fluids, paracetamol for fever, steam inhalation, gargles

2. Severe symptoms: Seek medical help if oxygen levels drop below 94%, or symptoms worsen

3. Avoid self-medication and consult a healthcare provider

NB.1.8.1 Variant: A Rising Threat from Abroad?

While India focuses on JN.1, another variant — NB.1.8.1 — has been reported in the USA, China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. It’s being closely watched for its potential immune evasion and high transmission rate.

Global Observations:

1. Hong Kong: 31 COVID-related deaths in a week (highest in a year)

2. Taiwan: 78% spike in hospital admissions

3. China: Hospital positivity rate rose from 7.5% to 16.2%

4. USA: Cases traced to travelers from 9 countries including Japan, Vietnam, and France

NB.1.8.1 Symptoms to Watch Out For

While many symptoms overlap with JN.1, NB.1.8.1 presents some distinct and early signs:

Unique Symptoms:

- Low-grade persistent hyperthermia (37.6°C–38.1°C)

- Gastrointestinal symptoms: Nausea, appetite loss, mild stomach distress

- Neurological effects: Dizziness, headaches, trouble concentrating

- Sleep disturbances and anxiety: Reported particularly in younger individuals

- Classic respiratory symptoms: Cough, sore throat, congestion

Despite these, there is no confirmed evidence that NB.1.8.1 causes more severe illness than previous strains.

Preventive Measures to Stay Safe Against JN.1 and NB.1.8.1 COVID-19 Variants

As new COVID-19 variants like JN.1 and NB.1.8.1 continue to emerge and spread, protecting yourself and others remains crucial. Dr Diksha says, "While most cases may be mild, the risk of transmission and complications among vulnerable groups like the elderly, children, and immunocompromised individuals cannot be ignored."

Here are comprehensive and expert-recommended preventive strategies to reduce your chances of infection and help curb community transmission:

1. Wear a Mask in Crowded or Enclosed Spaces

- Dr Diksha says masks act as a barrier against airborne particles, especially in public places with limited ventilation.

- Prefer N95 or KN95 masks for better filtration, especially if you're in high-risk zones or traveling.

- Continue wearing masks in hospitals, airports, public transport, shopping malls, or indoor gatherings.

Tip: Always cover your nose and mouth properly. Avoid touching the front of your mask and wash reusable masks daily.

2. Keep Vaccinations and Booster Doses Updated

- COVID-19 vaccines continue to provide strong protection against severe illness, hospitalisation, and death.

Booster shots are especially important for:

- The elderly (above 60 years)

- People with chronic illnesses (diabetes, heart disease, etc.)

- Immunocompromised individuals

Health authorities recommend getting the latest booster tailored for Omicron sub-variants, where available.

Note: Even if you've had COVID-19 before, immunity can wane over time. Vaccination adds another layer of protection.

3. Practice Frequent Hand Hygiene

Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially:

- After touching surfaces in public

- Before eating

- After coughing, sneezing, or touching your face

- When soap isn't available, use a hand sanitiser with at least 60% alcohol content.

4. Avoid Close Contact with Sick Individuals

- If someone in your household or workplace shows symptoms (fever, cough, sore throat), maintain distance, wear masks, and disinfect shared spaces frequently.

- Avoid handshakes, hugs, and sharing personal items like utensils, towels, or phones.

5. Self-Isolate if Symptomatic

- At the first sign of symptoms such as cough, fatigue, fever, or runny nose, stay at home and avoid going to work, school, or public places.

- Isolate in a well-ventilated room, preferably with a separate bathroom.

- Inform close contacts, and get tested—preferably using an RT-PCR test for accurate detection.

- Do not self-medicate without consulting a healthcare provider.

6. Improve Indoor Ventilation

- Let fresh air circulate indoors by keeping windows open, using exhaust fans, or installing air purifiers with HEPA filters.

- Avoid poorly ventilated indoor settings for prolonged periods, especially if you’re not masked.

7. Follow Respiratory Hygiene Etiquette

- Always cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or the inside of your elbow when sneezing or coughing.

- Dispose of tissues properly and sanitise your hands immediately after.

- If you're coughing persistently, avoid going outside—even with a mask.

8. Monitor Your Health Regularly

- Track oxygen levels using a pulse oximeter, especially if you are infected or caring for someone who is.

- Keep an eye on symptoms progression and contact a doctor if:

- Fever persists beyond 3 days

- Oxygen saturation drops below 94%

- You experience breathlessness or chest discomfort

9. Avoid Travel Unless Necessary

Reconsider non-essential domestic or international travel, especially to areas with known outbreaks.

If you must travel, follow airline and airport protocols strictly—wear masks, sanitise surfaces, and avoid unnecessary contact.

10. Stay Informed and Alert

Follow updates from reliable sources like:

1. Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (India)

2. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

3. World Health Organization (WHO)

COVID-19 is no longer a public health emergency, but it is still a health threat—especially with evolving variants like JN.1 and NB.1.8.1. Being proactive with precautionary behavior, regular updates on vaccination, and awareness of symptoms can significantly reduce your risk and protect those around you.

Don’t panic, but prepare—stay updated on vaccination, avoid risky behavior, and consult doctors if you notice even mild symptoms.