COVID-19 Rise In India - Dos And Don’ts: Check Full List

As India witnesses a rise in Covid-19 cases once again, it is crucial for everyone to stay vigilant and follow safety protocols to curb the spread of the virus. Despite vaccination drives and better awareness, the new variants and increased gatherings have led to a spike in infections in several regions. Here is a detailed guide on the essential dos and don’ts during this critical time to protect yourself and others.

Understanding the Current Situation

India is currently facing an uptick in Covid-19 cases, especially in urban areas and densely populated regions. The healthcare infrastructure is being tested once again, and to prevent overwhelming hospitals, strict adherence to safety measures is necessary.

Dos: What You Must Do

Wear Masks Properly

Always wear a well-fitted mask covering both your nose and mouth, especially in public places and crowded areas.

Use N95 or surgical masks for better protection.

Maintain Social Distancing

Keep at least 6 feet distance from others in public spaces.

Avoid crowded places and large gatherings, including weddings, parties, and festivals.

Get Vaccinated

Take your Covid-19 vaccine doses as per government guidelines.

Ensure you receive booster doses if eligible to increase immunity.

Practice Hand Hygiene

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds frequently.

Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer when soap is not available.

Monitor Your Health

Keep an eye on symptoms such as fever, cough, breathlessness, or loss of taste and smell.

Seek immediate medical attention if symptoms worsen.

Follow Quarantine and Isolation Guidelines

If you test positive or have been exposed to a Covid-positive person, follow the recommended isolation period strictly.

Inform close contacts and avoid physical interaction.

Maintain Cleanliness

Disinfect frequently touched surfaces at home and workplace regularly.

Ventilate rooms by opening windows to allow fresh air circulation.

Stay Informed

Follow updates from reliable sources such as the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, WHO, and local health authorities.

Avoid spreading misinformation on social media.

Eat Healthily and Stay Hydrated

Boost your immune system with a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and adequate fluids.

Avoid excessive alcohol and junk food.

Don’ts: What to Avoid

Don’t Ignore Symptoms

Never ignore symptoms or delay testing.

Early detection can prevent severe complications.

Don’t Attend Large Gatherings

Avoid social events, religious congregations, and crowded markets.

Stay home if not essential.

Don’t Remove Masks Prematurely

Keep masks on until you are in a safe environment or at home.

Avoid touching your face or mask frequently.

Don’t Self-Medicate

Do not take medicines without consulting a healthcare professional.

Avoid unproven remedies and over-the-counter drugs that might harm you.

Don’t Spread Panic or Misinformation

Avoid sharing unverified information or rumors.

Support fact-based communication and community awareness.

Don’t Neglect Mental Health

Don’t isolate yourself mentally or emotionally.

Seek support if feeling anxious, depressed, or overwhelmed.

Don’t Violate Travel Restrictions

Follow government guidelines on travel bans or quarantine for interstate or international travel.

Avoid non-essential travel to high-risk zones.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)