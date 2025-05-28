COVID-19 Spike In India: Foods To Avoid For Better Immunity And Faster Recovery

India is witnessing a concerning uptick in COVID-19 cases once again, with over 1,010 active cases reported as of May 28, 2025. New variants like NB.1.8.1 and LF.7 are being closely monitored by the World Health Organization (WHO), even though they are currently classified only as Variants Under Monitoring. While most symptoms linked to these strains remain mild, such as fatigue, sore throat, mild cough, and fever, medical professionals are emphasising the importance of strengthening the immune system, and diet plays a vital role in that.

Dr Archana Batra, dietitian and a certified diabetes educator, says "As Covid cases are rising once again, it is very important to have a proper nutritious diet for a strong immune system. A well-balanced diet plays a crucial role in not only supporting your body's defenses but also aiding recovery if you are infected with the virus."

Here’s a list of foods and dietary habits to avoid during this COVID-19 resurgence to protect yourself and recover faster if infected:

1. Processed and Packaged Foods

Pre-packaged snacks and ready-to-eat meals often contain high levels of sodium, sugar, and unhealthy fats, which can weaken your immune response. These foods offer minimal nutritional value and may increase inflammation in the body, hindering your recovery.

2. Sugary Beverages and Sweets

High sugar intake can suppress immune function and fuel inflammation. Avoid soft drinks, packaged juices, candies, and desserts, especially if you’re showing any COVID symptoms. Instead, opt for fresh fruits and natural juices without added sugar.

3. Deep-Fried and Greasy Foods

While tempting, fried foods can slow down digestion and add to the feeling of fatigue. They are also known to increase inflammation and should be minimized to help your body focus on fighting infection.

4. Caffeinated and Energy Drinks

Too much caffeine can dehydrate your body and disrupt your sleep cycle, both of which are crucial when your body is fighting off a virus. Instead, stay hydrated with herbal teas, coconut water, and plain water.

5. Dairy Products (for Some People)

Some people report increased mucus production or digestive discomfort when consuming milk, cheese, or yogurt during respiratory infections. If you’re prone to such issues, consider plant-based alternatives like almond or oat milk during your recovery period.

6. Red Meat and Fatty Cuts

Heavy, fatty meats can be tough on the digestive system and may prolong recovery time. They also promote inflammation. Instead, consider lean protein options like lentils, eggs, fish, or grilled chicken.

7. Alcohol

Alcohol can impair immune function, disrupt sleep, and cause dehydration. During times of illness or increased viral exposure, it’s best to steer clear of alcoholic beverages entirely.

8. Spicy and Highly Seasoned Foods

While spices like turmeric and ginger are known for their immunity-boosting properties, overconsumption of spicy foods can irritate the throat and stomach, especially if you’re already dealing with a sore throat or nausea, which are among the current COVID-19 symptoms in 2025.

9. Cold and Chilled Foods

Cold foods like ice cream, cold drinks, or even chilled salads may aggravate throat discomfort and should be avoided when experiencing early COVID symptoms like sore throat or nasal congestion.

10. Gluten-Rich and Refined Carbs

White bread, pasta, and baked goods made with refined flour offer little nutrition and can spike blood sugar levels. Instead, switch to whole grains like oats, brown rice, and quinoa that offer more fiber and immunity-boosting nutrients.

Eat Smart, Stay Safe

As COVID-19 variants continue to spread, especially in states like Kerala, Maharashtra, and Delhi, keeping your immunity strong through a proper diet is more essential than ever. Eating clean, nutrient-dense foods can support your body in fighting infections and speed up recovery if you get sick. Combine these dietary tips with regular hand hygiene, masking in crowded places, and staying up to date with vaccinations to stay protected.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)