COVID Cases Spike Again: Top Immunity-Boosting Superfoods You Must Eat Right NOW, According To Expert

India is recording a sudden surge in Covid-19 cases over the past weeks, with the Health Ministry's Covid dashboard showing over 1010 active cases and 6 deaths across the country as of May 27. States including Kerala, Maharashtra, and Delhi have reported surging numbers of Covid-19 cases, including those of an emerging variant named NB.1.8.1.

Dr Archana Batra, dietitian and a certified diabetes educator, says, "As Covid cases are rising once again, it is very important to have a proper nutritious diet for a strong immune system. A well-balanced diet plays a crucial role in not only supporting your body's defenses but also aiding recovery if you are infected with the virus."

Dr Archana shares a few foods that you need to include in your diet that boost your immunity:

Nutrition-rich foods to strengthen immunity

Vitamin C-rich foods:

"Citrus fruits such as oranges, lemons, and grapefruits; berries such as strawberries and blueberries; and vegetables such as bell peppers, broccoli, and spinach are vitamin C-rich foods with immune-boosting properties," says Dr Archana.

Vitamin D sources:

Dr Archana says, "Sunlight is a primary option for vitamin D, whereas foods such as fatty fish, egg yolks, and fortified foods such as milk, mushrooms, and cereals are great options." Vitamin D plays a crucial role in preventing the risk of respiratory infections.

Zinc-rich foods:

Zinc plays a vital role in immune cell function. It includes legumes such as chickpeas, lentils, and beans; nuts and seeds such as pumpkin seeds, cashews, walnuts, and flaxseeds; and whole grains such as oats, quinoa, brown rice, wheat, barley, and raagi. Dr Archana says, "Zinc is a very essential source, and a deficiency of zinc can impair immune response."

Protein-rich foods:

Dr Archana says, "Proteins are building blocks of the immune system. Food sources like lean meat such as chicken and turkey, plant-based proteins such as tofu and legumes, and dairy products such as cheese and yogurt contain high protein. Intake of proteins helps you to support the production of antibodies and immune cells."

Fermented foods:

Fermented foods are gut-friendly foods, and a healthy gut enhances the body's defense mechanism. Intake of yogurt, kefir, kimchi, and kombucha can promote gut health and links with the immune system.

Colourful fruits and vegetables:

Fruits and vegetables have their own health benefits, containing vitamins, minerals, fiber, and antioxidants. Leafy greens such as spinach and kale, vegetables such as carrots and sweet potatoes, and berries such as raspberries and blueberries are essential foods with health benefits.

These foods contain rich antioxidants, combating oxidative stress and supporting the immune system.

Healthy tips:

• Avoid eating overly processed foods such as refined sugars and unhealthy fats.

• Drink plenty of water and stay hydrated.

• Avoid drinking alcohol, as it can disrupt immune response and gut balance.

• Limit sugary drinks, as they contain zero calories and can impair white blood cell activity.

Dr Archana says, "While no food prevents COVID, a diverse and balanced diet is very important for rich and healthy proteins, vitamins, minerals, and fats. Along with these foods, regular exercise, staying hydrated, and making changes in lifestyle can help you to improve your immune response."

In the face of rising COVID-19 cases and the emergence of new variants like NB.1.8.1, taking proactive steps to strengthen your immune system is more important than ever. While no single food can prevent infection, a well-rounded, nutrient-rich diet can fortify your body’s natural defenses. Pair these superfoods with regular exercise, adequate sleep, and healthy lifestyle choices to stay resilient. As Dr Archana rightly emphasises, your plate can be your first line of defense, so make every bite count. Stay informed, stay safe, and nourish your body wisely.