Cut The Salt, Keep The Flavour: 6 Salt Alternatives You Need To Try Right Now

Salt has always been a staple for any kitchen, whether it’s sprinkled on hot pakoras or stirred into simmering dals. But relying too heavily on salt can come with health risks like increased blood pressure, fluid retention, and strain on the kidneys over time. Although the good news is that you don’t have to sacrifice flavor to protect your health. Indian cooking has always celebrated bold spices, fresh herbs, and sour ingredients that can naturally bring out taste and complexity without depending on sodium alone.

Here are six salt alternatives to make your food just as irresistible:

1. Amchur (dried mango powder)

Think of amchur as your secret weapon for brightness. Just a small pinch adds a mouth-watering, tangy lift to dals, curries, stuffed parathas, and even salads. Its gentle sourness makes other spices pop, so your dish tastes vibrant and complete with less salt.

2. Lemon & lime juice

A quick squeeze of fresh lemon or lime at the very end can transform a meal. It sharpens and freshens flavours, making food taste naturally ‘saltier’ without the shaker. Perfect on grilled veggies, rice dishes, or khichdi.

3. Garlic

Roasted, sautéed, or even raw garlic with its rich, savoury punch adds body and depth to food that salt alone can’t match. Let it turn golden in oil to bring out its natural sweetness, then use it generously in soups, curries, and marinades to replace some of the salt.

4. Potassium salt & seaweed salt

These new-age blends cleverly cut sodium by replacing part of it with potassium, helping support healthier blood pressure. Although, its important to always check with your doctor first if you have kidney concerns.

5. Roasted spices

Toasting whole spices like cumin, coriander seeds, and ajwain unlocks their nutty, earthy aromas. Sprinkle them over cooked dishes or grind them into blends. They give food a deep, rounded savouriness which won’t even let you notice that you’ve used less salt.

6. Fresh herbs

A handful of fresh coriander, mint, dill, curry leaves, or methi can add a burst of colour, aroma, and gentle bitterness. Stir them into curries and raitas or scatter on top before serving.

Over time, too much salt can silently impact your heart and kidneys, even if you feel healthy right now. But with these flavourful swaps, you can easily reduce salt and rediscover just how exciting real food can taste.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)