/Déjà vu explained: Why you feel like you’ve lived this moment before and the psychology behind it

Have you ever experienced a moment that feels strangely familiar, even though you know it’s happening for the first time? This puzzling sensation is known as déjà vu. While it may seem mysterious or even supernatural, experts say it is actually a normal psychological phenomenon linked to how our brain processes memories and new experiences.
Déjà vu is a psychological phenomenon where you suddenly feel that a current situation has happened before, even though you know it’s new.
It occurs when your brain mistakenly identifies a new experience as familiar, often due to a brief mismatch in how memories are processed. This creates a strong sense of recognition without any actual memory of the event.
Déjà vu is often described as a feeling of “familiarity without recollection.” According to Dr Pavitra Shankar, Associate Consultant Psychiatrist at Aakash Healthcare, this happens when the brain compares new information with stored memories. Sometimes, a current situation such as a place, conversation, smell, or sound subconsciously resembles something from the past. Even if you cannot consciously recall that memory, the brain creates a sense of familiarity, making it feel like the moment has already happened.
Dr Shankar explains that the brain can confuse the present with something already known, leading to this illusion. She also highlights that déjà vu is not connected to myths like predicting the future or recalling past lives. Instead, it reflects how memory works as a dynamic and constantly reconstructing process. Research also suggests that younger people, those with strong imagination, and individuals who frequently encounter new experiences may notice déjà vu more often.
According to Ms Arpita Kohli, Psychologist and Counsellor at PSRI Hospital, déjà vu is extremely common, with nearly two-thirds of adults experiencing it at least once in their lifetime. She describes it as a temporary mismatch in the brain’s memory processing system. In simple terms, the brain mistakenly identifies a new experience as something familiar, creating a false sense of remembering it.
Ms Kohli also points out that certain factors can increase the likelihood of experiencing déjà vu. Stress, fatigue, anxiety, lack of sleep, and information overload can all affect how the brain processes and stores memories, making such moments more likely. However, she reassures that déjà vu is not a mental illness and is generally harmless when it occurs occasionally.
Adding to this, Dr Gaurav Aggrawal, Consultant Psychiatrist at Kailash Hospital, Dehradun, explains that déjà vu occurs when the brain briefly misinterprets a new experience as a memory. He notes that the brain may unconsciously detect similarities between a current situation and an experience, even if the person cannot recall it clearly. This creates a strong illusion of familiarity.
Dr Aggrawal also highlights that déjà vu is reported more frequently in younger adults and tends to decrease with age. For most people, it lasts only a few seconds and fades away on its own. However, he advises that if déjà vu occurs very frequently or is accompanied by symptoms such as confusion, blackouts, or unusual sensations, it is important to seek medical attention, as it could indicate an underlying neurological issue.
Overall, experts agree that déjà vu is a fascinating example of how complex and imperfect the human brain can be. It shows that memory is not always an exact recording of reality but a process that constantly interprets and reconstructs experiences.
While déjà vu may feel mysterious, it is simply a reflection of how our brain works behind the scenes. It reminds us that even our most familiar feelings can sometimes be illusions created by memory and perception. For most people, déjà vu is completely normal and harmless just a brief, intriguing moment that offers a glimpse into the incredible workings of the human mind.
(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)
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