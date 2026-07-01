/Dark spots won’t fade until you fix this hidden skin issue, experts reveal

Most people treat dark spots like a surface problem. Something to cover, fade, and move on from. But pigmentation usually has more going on underneath: the skin reacting to stress, inflammation, or a barrier that's been compromised for a while.
“Sun is the most obvious culprit. UV exposure pushes melanin production up, which is a normal protective response. The issue is when the barrier is already weakened, that response doesn't stay proportionate. Spots get darker. They take longer to fade. And most people don't realize that low-level, everyday sun exposure, not just beach days, is quietly making post-acne marks and uneven tone worse over time," says Akanksha Sharma, CEO & Co-Founder, CITTA.
Acne is more layered. Hormonal shifts are often what start the cascade: more sebum, clogged pores, inflammation. Once the skin heals, it frequently leaves behind PIH which is also known as post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation. Those dark patches that stick around long after the breakout is gone. This is the part that frustrates most people, because they've done everything right and the marks are still there.
“Hormones also play a role. Pregnancy, stress, thyroid problems and hormonal changes can make pigment-producing cells work more leading to patches or dark spots. These changes can happen to people who even take good care of their skin," says Dr Pankaj Chaturvedi, Co-founder and Director at MedLinks Aesthetics.
Dr Pankaj says, "The fixation on spot treatment is understandable, but it doesn't really address the problem at the root. Barrier health is what makes the difference. Skin that has a strong, intact barrier handles inflammation better, holds moisture, and recovers faster after stress. Without that foundation, even good ingredients can underperform."
As the skin gets older, the years of sun exposure that have stacked up, plus everyday environmental stress, start to show up. You might notice age spots and uneven pigmentation, kind of like the skin is slowly telling you what it went through. And it’s not only the sun. Lifestyle issues, like not getting enough sleep, chronic stress, smoking, or just poor skincare routines, can further make it harder for the skin to repair itself. These things might not straight up “manufacture” dark spots, but they often worsen what’s already there, and they can slow down how quickly discoloration fades. Also, being around pollution, and the presence of free radicals, can keep fueling skin damage over time.
So, a balanced lifestyle along with steady, consistent skincare, can help the skin look healthier and more even, over time. Acne-prone skin needs formulations that don't overcorrect. Harsh cleansers, overly active serums, strip the barrier and often leave skin more reactive, not less. The post-acne marks that follow? Frequently a result of that.
Vitamin C is worth using consistently here. It protects against oxidative stress, helps even skin tone over time, and works well paired with sunscreen. Not a quick fix, but a reliable one when used regularly. The basics, done consistently, are what actually move the needle: barrier support, gentle acne care, antioxidant protection, daily SPF.
(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about medical conditions.)
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