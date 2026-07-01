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Dark spots won’t fade until you fix this hidden skin issue, experts reveal

If your dark spots keep returning despite using expensive creams and serums, the problem may not be on the surface. Experts say pigmentation is often linked to deeper issues like inflammation, hormonal changes, sun damage, and a weakened skin barrier.

Written ByAnanya Kaushal
Published: Jul 01, 2026, 07:20 PM IST|Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 07:20 PM IST
Dark spots won’t fade until you fix this hidden skin issue, experts reveal
Image Credit: Magnific

About the Author

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Sub-Editor at Zee News Digital desk. With over five years of experience, she is known for her versatile storytelling across multiple beats. She specialises in health, fitness, food, entertainment, fashion, travel, numerology-astrology predictions, and culture, delivering deeply researched and engaging content. 

Her work with IANS included coverage of major fashion weeks, high-profile celebrity interviews, and key industry events. She has interviewed celebs like Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Malaika Arora, Ammy Virk, Sonam Bajwa, and more.

During her tenure at India News, she reported extensively on elections, conducted in-depth interviews, and managed daily rundowns and overall newsroom operations. Since starting her career in 2020, she has gained experience across both the digital and TV spheres. She can be reached at: Ananya.Kaushal@India.com or via X at @ananyaakaushal.

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