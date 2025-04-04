Death From Drinking Coconut Water? A Man Dies Due To Brain Damage By Killer Fungal Infection

The coconut had been improperly stored on a kitchen table for a month. Experts recommend refrigerating opened coconuts and following correct storage procedures to prevent harmful bacterial growth.

Coconut water is a popular drink, especially at holiday destinations, praised for its natural nutritional benefits. However, in a shocking incident, a man died just hours after consuming coconut water that had not been stored properly.

According to a 2021 report, the 69-year-old man from Denmark died after drinking coconut water that had a sour taste and was rotten inside.

Just hours after consumption, he experienced severe sweating, nausea, vomiting, confusion, difficulty maintaining balance, and pale skin. MRI scans revealed significant brain swelling, although doctors were initially unsure about the cause. Despite being treated for metabolic encephalopathy, a condition where metabolic problems lead to brain dysfunction, he was declared brain dead 26 hours later and his life support was turned off, the report stated.

The man had consumed the coconut water directly from the coconut using a straw, noticing the unpleasant taste and consuming only a small amount. After opening the coconut, he described the interior as slimy and rotten to his wife. The coconut had been pre-shaved and stored at room temperature for a month before consumption, despite the recommended storage temperature of 4°C–5°C in the refrigerator.

Why Proper Coconut Storage Matters

Dr. Samuel Choudhury, based in Singapore, explains that opened coconuts (with exposed white flesh) should always be stored in the fridge, as their shelf life is much shorter. Whole, unopened coconuts can be kept at room temperature for a few months. Once pre-shaved, coconuts should be stored in an airtight container or ziplock bag and refrigerated immediately, where they can stay fresh for 3–5 days.

For longer storage, the coconut can be frozen in portions using freezer-safe bags or containers. Be sure to remove excess moisture with a paper towel before storing to prevent spoilage. Label the date before freezing; frozen coconut can last up to six months. When ready to use, thaw it in the refrigerator. Leaving coconut at room temperature for extended periods can cause bacterial growth and spoilage, as it is highly perishable.

Safe food handling is critical for preventing foodborne illnesses, preserving nutritional value, and ensuring public health. Contaminated food can contain harmful bacteria, viruses, and toxins that lead to infections like food poisoning and diarrhea, and may even result in long-term health issues.

For vulnerable groups—infants, children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems—proper food handling is even more essential, as they are more susceptible to infections. Safe food handling practices also extend to storage, ensuring that perishables are consumed before they spoil.

Using correct cooking temperatures eliminates harmful bacteria like Salmonella and E. coli, while refrigeration at appropriate temperatures prevents bacterial growth. Cross-contamination, a leading cause of foodborne illness, can be avoided by keeping raw and cooked foods separate.

Food safety is not just a matter of personal well-being—it’s a collective responsibility to ensure that everyone has access to clean, nutritious, and uncontaminated food.