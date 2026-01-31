Debunking Myths Linked To Fibroids

Fibroid is commonly seen in large number of women. Fibroids are benign growths that develop from the muscle tissue of the uterus. Women can have one fibroid or many fibroids of various sizes. These fibroids can grow slowly or even quickly. Moreover, they can also remain of the same size.

The symptoms of it are painful menses, heavy menses, cramps, abdominal or pelvic pain, back and leg pain, painful sexual intercourse, constipation, diarrhoea, fatigue, discomfort, weakness and even bladder dysfunction. Hence, timely intervention is key for women. However, there is a lack of awareness regarding fibroids and women suffer in silence. It is time to dispel the myths linked to fibroids as shared by Dr. Shruti Kotangale, Consultant Gynecologist, Obstetrician, and Infertility Expert, AIMS Hospital.

Busting myths surrounding fibroids

Myth: Fibroids are a commonly seen in older women ONLY

Fact: While fibroids are a common occurrence in women in their 30s and 40s, they can develop at any age during the reproductive years. So, younger women aged 23-29 can also be detected with fibroids but they may be less likely to experience symptoms until the fibroids grow larger.

Myth: Fibroids always cause symptoms

Fact: A large number of women may experience no symptoms at all. Are you aware? The severity of symptoms mainly varies depending on the size, number, and location of the fibroids. Hence, some women tend to suffer from menstrual problems like heavy bleeding, frequent urination, others may not even realize they have fibroids until a routine pelvic examination confirms the presence of fibroids. Hence, it is necessary to take utmost care of your reproductive health and go for regular gynaecological check-ups.

Myth: Fibroids are cancerous

Fact: Women, don’t believe this myth and panic. A fibroid is a benign tumor and rarely transforms into cancerous lesion.

Myth: Fibroids equal to infertility

Fact: This statement is false as many women with fibroids can conceive and carry a pregnancy to term. The impact on fertility depends on the size and location of the fibroids. If you have fibroids and are concerned about your fertility, seek help of an expert who will guide you regarding this. Many women with fibroids achieve successful pregnancy, so don’t get bogged down.

Myth: Fibroids can be tackled via diet and lifestyle modifications

Fact: There is no evidence or study available to prove that diet or lifestyle changes such as exercise can manage fibroids. However, treatments such as medication, surgery, and other medical interventions will help to shrink fibroids. So, instead of relying in diet, it is necessary to seek expert’s help to make informed decisions when it comes to the reproductive health.

Myth: Fibroid management involves ONLY a hysterectomy

Fact: Hysterectomy is not the only option for fibroids; many women can be treated with medicines, lifestyle changes, or minimally invasive procedures.

Options like myomectomy, uterine artery embolization, and laparoscopic treatments help to shrink fibroids while preserving the uterus. The last word: So, women, beware of these myths and seek timely treatment with the help of an expert.