Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor embrace pregnancy at 40: Can pregnancy later in life be considered safe? Experts explain risks and realities

In recent years, motherhood in the 40s has moved from being viewed as uncommon to increasingly visible, especially among public figures who are openly sharing their journeys. With advancements in fertility care and changing personal choices, many women are embracing pregnancy later in life while continuing their professional and personal commitments. This shift is reflected in several recent celebrity announcements that have sparked wider conversations about age, health, and modern parenthood.

Deepika Padukone’s Second Pregnancy

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced their second pregnancy on April 19, 2026, when she was 40 years old. The couple, who already have a daughter named Dua (born September 8, 2024), shared the news on Instagram with a photo of Dua. She is expected to deliver in late 2026 and continues working.

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Read Here | Baby on board again! Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announce second pregnancy with adorable reveal featuring daughter Dua

Sonam Kapoor’s Journey into Motherhood

Sonam Kapoor was 36 years old when she became pregnant with her first child, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, born in August 2022. She later announced her second pregnancy in early 2026 and welcomed her second child at the age of 40 in March 2026. She married businessman Anand Ahuja in May 2018.

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Karishma Tanna’s First Pregnancy at 42

Actor Karishma Tanna, 42, announced her first pregnancy with husband Varun Bangera in April 2026, with the baby due in August 2026. She shared the news on social media, receiving warm wishes. The announcement has sparked conversations regarding motherhood in the 40s and advances in fertility care.

Also Read | Karishma Tanna, husband Varun Bangera announce FIRST pregnancy, share adorable pictures - SEE PICS

Expert Insights on Pregnancy After 40

Are all pregnancies after 40 automatically considered high-risk?

Dr Archana Dhawan Bajaj, a gynaecologist and IVF expert at Nurture IVF Clinic, shares, "Pregnancies above 40 are not all high-risk, but necessitate closer medical attention. When women are in good overall health and have timely prenatal care, many women are able to have a healthy pregnancy and deliver a healthy baby when they are in their 40s. Nevertheless, maturing maternal age is linked with increased chances of developing gestational diabetes, hypertension, miscarriage, and chromosome abnormalities. Fertility also can decrease because of low-quality and quantity of eggs. Early prenatal screening, preconception counselling and frequent follow-ups may greatly enhance the results and contribute to dealing with the risks."

Common complications in pregnancies after 40

Dr Hrishikesh Pai, Consultant Gynaecologist & IVF Specialist, Lilavati Hospital Mumbai and Fortis Hospitals Delhi & Chandigarh, explains, "The most frequent ones are the trouble with conception, miscarriage, gestational diabetes, high blood pressure, preeclampsia, complications related to the placenta, premature delivery, and increased risks of cesarean delivery. Age is a natural factor that can be a determinant of the quality of eggs and their ovarian reserve that may affect the conception rate. Ovarian reserve testing (AMH) and Antral Follicle Count (AFC) can aid women intending to get pregnant later to know more about the health of their fertility and its timeframes."

How pregnancy at 42 affects the body

He continues, "The body is 42 years and might require more time to adapt to the physical challenges of pregnancy as compared to younger individuals. It might result in more fatigue, slower recovery, increased risks of back pain, swelling, and increased susceptibility to such ailments as diabetes or hypertension. Preexisting medical issues like thyroid disorders can also impact pregnancy care. Special attention, a healthy lifestyle, and regular examinations become particularly crucial to help not only the mother but also the fetus to develop."

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Risks to the baby after 40

Dr Archana adds, "Infants born of mothers older than 40 are at risk of some higher risks, but most pregnancies lead to healthy births. Such risks are chromosomal anomalies, low birth weight, premature birth, stillbirth, as well as placental complications. In other instances, this may result in a limited growth of the fetus because of the health conditions of the mother like high blood pressure or diabetes. Early ultrasound, genetic tests where necessary, and regular prenatal examination will help to spot issues at a young age. The health outcome of the baby can be further enhanced by avoiding smoking, alcohol and unmanaged health conditions during pregnancy."

How often do pregnancies after 40 reach full term?

She further explains, "A lot of pregnancies after 40 are successfully carried to term especially when there is proper medical attention and planning. The success factors are reliant on the overall maternal health, the mode of conception be it natural or fertility treatment, and the existence of underlying medical conditions. Although the incidences of miscarriages are high among older women than younger women, most women still give birth to healthy babies at 37-40 weeks. Physicians can advise increased fetal observation during the third trimester to determine placental wellness and fetal development, so that actions can be taken in case of complication development."

Postpartum risks after 40

Dr Hrishikesh Pai explains, "Women over 40 might be at a very small risk to experience postpartum complications like excessive bleeding, infections, delayed postpartum healing, difficulty in breast feeding and postpartum depression. It may also take longer to recover, particularly when there are cesarean deliveries or difficult pregnancies. Adequate rest, nutrition, emotional support and frequent postpartum follow-ups are essential in facilitating easier recovery."

Is pregnancy after 40 unsafe or rare?

Dr Archana concludes, "There is a myth about pregnancy beyond 40 being very rare and unsafe. The lateral birth of a child is on the rise because of personal, medical and professional factors and the innovation in fertility treatments and prenatal care has enhanced the results. Though the risk could be relatively higher than when it comes to younger pregnancies, age is not the sole factor that dictates the success of pregnancy. A large number of women get pregnant naturally, or with assisted reproductive methods and have healthy pregnancies. Informed planning as well as frequent medical care and general health before and during pregnancy is the key."

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)