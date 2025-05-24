Delhi And Mumbai Witness COVID-19 Surge; Hospitals On High Alert With Beds And Oxygen Ready

After several months of quiet, Covid-19 appears to be gradually resurging in urban areas across India, leading states and union territories such as Delhi, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh to put hospitals on high alert.

This month, fresh cases have been reported in Delhi, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka. Notably, the national capital has recorded coronavirus cases (23) for the first time in three years, according to PTI.

Fortunately, most cases are mild and not linked to severe symptoms, and no deaths have been reported so far.

The increase in Covid cases across South Asia is likely fueled by the spread of the JN.1 variant, a sub-variant of Omicron. Experts noted that although this variant is quite “active,” the World Health Organization (WHO) has not yet designated it as a “variant of concern.”

Symptoms are generally mild, with most infected individuals recovering within four days. Common signs include fever, runny nose, sore throat, headaches, fatigue, and exhaustion.

According to media reports, Delhi has reported 23 coronavirus cases, leading the BJP government to instruct hospitals to ensure the availability of beds, oxygen cylinders, testing kits, and vaccines. Health Minister Pankaj Singh reassured the public, stating there is no need to panic as the new variant is “similar to common influenza.”

Delhi has also instructed hospitals to report daily cases of Influenza-like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) on the integrated health data platform.

Coronavirus cases have also been recorded in Delhi-NCR cities such as Noida and Ghaziabad. On Saturday, Noida reported its first Covid patient (aged 55) in the current wave reportedly, while Ghaziabad has reported four cases to date.

Kerala, which recorded 273 COVID 19 infections in May—the highest number—has prompted the Health Minister to order increased surveillance across all districts, as per reports. The state has made mask-wearing mandatory in hospitals and advised individuals with cough symptoms to use face coverings.

Nearby Karnataka has also seen a slight rise in Covid cases, with 35 infections reported, including a nine-month-old baby from Hoskote. People exhibiting symptoms of Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) have been urged to undergo testing.

Mumbai has recorded 95 Covid cases in May, making up the majority of Maharashtra’s total infections, as per reports. Despite this, the hospitalization rate remains low, with only 16 patients admitted. The BMC has recommended Covid testing for all patients exhibiting SARI symptoms.

In Thane, Maharashtra, 10 Covid cases have been reported in the past three days. The health department assured that all health centres are well-stocked with necessary medicines.

Although Andhra Pradesh has not experienced a surge in cases, it has directed health facilities to keep sufficient stocks of vaccines, PPE kits, and triple-layer masks. Travelers returning from Covid-affected countries, primarily in Asia, have been advised to get tested.