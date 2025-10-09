Delhi Burning With Fever: Malaria Explodes To 6-Year High, City On Medical Red Alert

New Delhi: City’s post-monsoon days have brought more than a change in weather. The capital is fighting a wave of fever that refuses to fade. Hospitals are filling up, clinics are overflowing and health teams are racing across neighbourhoods. The capital’s old enemies, malaria, chikungunya and dengue, have returned with full force.

According to the latest data from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the city has reported 371 malaria cases and 61 chikungunya infections till September 29. Dengue continues to hover with 759 confirmed cases. The jump is sharp.

Last year, by this time, Delhi had recorded 237 cases of malaria and 42 cases of chikungunya.

Health experts say malaria alone has risen nearly five times since 2021, when the city saw only 66 infections till September. Dengue, though lower than the 2,701 cases reported in 2023, still keeps health officials anxious.

A City Under The Shadow Of Fever

The MCD has intensified its mosquito-control operations this year. From January 1 to August 23, over one lakh homes were inspected, and mosquito breeding was detected in several of them. The civic body said it issued around 99,000 legal notices and filed over 18,000 court cases against property owners who allegedly ignored hygiene rules.

In all, authorities claim to have conducted fogging and anti-larval treatment in 8.79 lakh homes, held 4,588 community drives and collected Rs 13.89 lakh in fines. To control breeding naturally, small fish were released in 304 water bodies, up from 209 last year.

Officials admit dengue cases remain manageable so far, but malaria and chikungunya are climbing steadily. Usually, dengue spikes between September and November, but this time the trend looks different.

What Doctors Are Warning

If you feel a sudden chill followed by fever, doctors say it’s time to act fast. “Shivering, headache and muscle pain can be early signs. Don’t wait. Get your blood tested and avoid self-medication,” said a senior government physician.

Experts have urged residents to keep their surroundings dry and clean. No water should stagnate, not in coolers, flower pots or rooftop tanks. “Prevention starts at home,” said another MCD health officer.

As the capital struggles to contain this fever storm, the warning is clear: even a small lapse can open the door to infection. In Delhi’s dense colonies and narrow lanes, one mosquito can still carry enough danger to shake an entire neighbourhood.