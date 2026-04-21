Delhi heatwave Alert: 43°C incoming - How to stay hydrated and avoid dehydration, Don't make THESE mistakes

Delhi heatwave Alert: The weather across Delhi-NCR has taken a sharp, unexpected turn. Intense heatwave conditions that are more typical of May and June have started already. Residents are now grappling with rising temperatures, hot winds, and deteriorating air quality.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a continuous heatwave alert has been issued from April 21 to April 24. On April 21, the maximum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 41 degrees Celsius, while the minimum stood at 23 degrees. The situation is expected to worsen over the next few days, with temperatures likely to rise further. The maximum temperature may touch 43 degrees Celsius on April 22 and 23, and similar conditions are expected to persist on April 24, with the minimum temperature hovering around 24 degrees.

The IMD has also warned that heatwave conditions are likely to prevail not just during the afternoon but well into the evening hours, highlighting the intensity of the current weather pattern. Here are some things to keep in mind:

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1. Heat wave conditions are likely to occur from 21-04-26 to 24-04-26 and temperatures are likely to be above normal to appreciably above normal.

2. Impact Expected and Action Suggested due to above normal Day Temperatures over Delhi.

3. Moderate temperature, heat is tolerable for public but moderate health concern for vulnerable people e.g. infants, elderly people with chronic diseases.

4. Avoid heat exposure, wear light weight, light colored, loose, cotton clothes, cover your head, use a cloth, hat, or umbrella.

5. Drink sufficient water and as often as possible, even if not thirsty.

6. Keep fire extinguishers at home and in your vehicles.

How to stay hydrated and avoid dehydration

Staying hydrated during a heatwave is important. The WHO advises to drink fluids regularly, aim for 2-3 litres daily before feeling thirsty. Focus on water, electrolyte-rich drinks like coconut water, and watery fruits. Avoid sugary or caffeinated drinks, wear loose, light-colored clothing, stay in the shade, and consume water-rich foods.

Hydration Strategies during heatwaves

1. Drink Before Thirst: Thirst is a late indicator of dehydration. Sip water constantly throughout the day rather than drinking large amounts at once.

2. Replenish Electrolytes: If sweating heavily, use electrolyte drinks, coconut water, or rehydration sachets to replace lost salt.

3. Set Reminders: Use phone alerts every 1–2 hours to remind yourself to drink water.

4. Water-Rich Foods: Eat foods like watermelon, cucumber, strawberries, and oranges to boost intake.

5. Monitor Intake: Start and end the day with water.

Heatwave Precautions to keep in mind

1. Dress Appropriately: Choose lightweight, loose-fitting cotton clothing to allow sweat to evaporate.

2. Avoid Peak Sun: Limit outdoor activity to early morning or late evening (avoid 10 AM-4 PM).

3. Stay Cool: Use air conditioning, fans, and take cool showers to reduce body temperature.

4. Protect Yourself: Use sunscreen to avoid sunburn, which accelerates dehydration.

What to Avoid during heatwaves

1. Alcohol and Caffeine: These beverages produce fluid loss and increase dehydration risk.

2. Sugary Beverages: Soft drinks do not provide effective hydration.

Signs of Dehydration

Headache, dizziness, fatigue, dry mouth, or dark-colored urination are all serious signs of dehydration. If you feel dizzy or faint, move to a cool area immediately, drink water or electrolytes, and seek medical attention if symptoms persist.

Delhi weather forecast for the next 7 days

Despite the current situation, a slight change is expected towards the end of the week. On April 25 and 26, the maximum temperature may drop marginally to around 41 degrees Celsius, while the minimum could rise to 25 degrees. Skies are likely to remain partly cloudy during this period, although no specific weather warnings have been issued. Although, any relief from the heat is expected to be minimal.

Here is the Delhi weather forecast for the next 7 days as per IMD:

(Pic courtesy: IMD)

Alongside the rising temperatures, air quality in the NCR continues to remain a significant concern. The Air Quality Index (AQI) across several areas of Delhi and its neighbouring regions has consistently stayed within the ‘poor’ category. To stay healthy and safe during these conditions, it is important to stay hydrated, eat water-rich fruits and vegetables, avoid heavy and spicy foods, cover your head and skin during intense heatwaves, stay out of the sun during peak hours and most importantly, visit a doctor in case of nausea, persisting headache, diarrhea, or vomiting.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about medical conditions.)