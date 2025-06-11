Delhi-NCR On Red Alert: 45°C Heatwave Triggers Health Emergency, Doctors Share Vital Safety Tips

Delhi-NCR is once again under siege by a scorching heatwave, with the mercury surging past 45°C and prompting a red alert across the region. With the city ranking among the hottest in the world during peak summer, the extreme temperatures are no longer just a discomfort, they’re a growing public health crisis.

Doctors from across Delhi and neighbouring regions have raised urgent concerns about the alarming rise in heat-related illnesses, especially among outdoor workers, children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing health conditions.

Extreme Heat, Real Danger: What Doctors Are Seeing

Dr Arunesh Kumar, Senior Consultant of Respiratory Medicine at Paras Health, Gurugram, highlights the growing health burden due to soaring temperatures.

“The unrelenting heat and the dry, hot ‘loo’ winds are triggering a surge in cases of dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heat strokes,” he warns. “Even those in relatively good health are becoming vulnerable, especially if they spend extended hours outdoors.”

Heat-related illnesses can start with mild symptoms like profuse sweating, fatigue, and dizziness, but if left unaddressed, they can escalate to severe heat stroke, a medical emergency that can cause confusion, fainting, organ damage, or even death.

The ‘Loo’ Effect: Why Delhi’s Heatwave Is Especially Severe

One of the most dangerous aspects of Delhi’s summer is the infamous ‘loo,’ strong, dry winds that sweep across the northern plains during peak summer months. These winds exacerbate dehydration by drawing moisture from the body at an accelerated rate.

This year, the combination of record-high temperatures and extended exposure to the ‘loo’ has led to a significant increase in hospital admissions due to heat-related complications. Vulnerable populations, especially those working construction, roadside vendors, delivery personnel, and the elderly, are among the worst hit.

Early Warning Signs to Watch For

Medical professionals are urging citizens to stay alert for early symptoms of heat-related distress, including:

1. Heavy sweating

2. Dizziness and weakness

3. Headaches

4. Muscle cramps

5. Nausea or vomiting

6. Rapid heartbeat

7. Confusion or fainting

If these symptoms are noticed, immediate cooling, rest, and hydration are essential. In severe cases, emergency medical care should be sought without delay.

Essential Health Tips to Survive the Heatwave

With conditions only expected to worsen, experts recommend these preventive strategies to stay safe:

1. Avoid Peak Heat Hours (12 PM-4 PM)

Plan outdoor activities in the early morning or late evening. Employers should consider adjusting work hours for outdoor laborers to reduce heat exposure.

2. Stay Hydrated

Drink plenty of water throughout the day, even if you're not thirsty. Avoid beverages that dehydrate like alcohol, tea, and coffee.

3. Wear Protective Clothing

Opt for light-coloured, loose-fitting cotton clothes. Use wide-brimmed hats, sunglasses, and SPF 30+ sunscreen when stepping out.

4. Keep Indoors Cool

Use ceiling fans, air conditioners, or air coolers to maintain indoor comfort. Keep curtains closed during peak hours and ensure proper ventilation.

5. Take Regular Breaks

If you must work outside, rest in shaded or cool areas every 30–60 minutes. Carry a water bottle at all times.

6. Look After the Vulnerable

Keep a check on elderly family members, young children, and pets. Ensure they are hydrated and not exposed to direct sunlight.

7. Know When to Seek Help

If you or someone around you shows signs of a heat stroke, such as fainting, high fever, or confusion, seek immediate medical help.

Community Measures and Government Action

As the threat from extreme heat intensifies, doctors and health experts are calling on civic authorities to:

1. Set up public cooling stations

2. Provide free drinking water points

3. Raise heatwave awareness through SMS alerts and public announcements

4. Equip community health centers with rapid-response services for heatstroke victims

The heatwave gripping Delhi-NCR is not just another seasonal inconvenience, it’s a growing health emergency that requires collective vigilance. With temperatures reaching dangerously high levels, every individual has a responsibility to take protective measures, monitor their health, and look out for others in their community.

Preparedness, awareness, and early intervention can go a long way in preventing avoidable tragedies during this severe heat spell. Stay cool, stay safe, and spread the word