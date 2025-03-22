Delhi- NCR Woman Dies Of Rabies After Drinking Cow Milk Within Days- Know Key Symptoms, Precautions To Stay Safe

A startling case of rabies transmission has emerged in Greater Noida, challenging common misconceptions about the deadly virus. While many assume rabies spreads solely through dog bites, the tragic death of a woman in a rural area of the city highlights a lesser-known but equally hazardous route of infection—drinking milk from an infected animal.

According to media reports, reveal that the cow had given birth to a calf two months earlier, and its milk was routinely consumed by both the family and other villagers. After the infection was detected, at least ten villagers received post-exposure rabies vaccinations. However, for unknown reasons, the woman did not take the precautionary shot. In the following days, she developed severe rabies symptoms, including an intense fear of water—a characteristic sign of the virus.

She soon began suffering from panic attacks and showed aggressive responses to light and water. In a desperate bid to save her, her family took her to several hospitals, but she was repeatedly denied treatment. Eventually, doctors at the district hospital recommended that they take her home, where she passed away shortly after.

The incident caused widespread alarm in the village, as many had consumed the same contaminated milk. Health officials have since advised villagers to seek prompt medical care if they had any contact with the infected animal.

Rabies is a deadly viral infection that affects the nervous system and can be transmitted through the saliva of an infected animal, not only through bites but also via open wounds or mucous membranes.

Key Symptoms of Rabies

Early Symptoms

Fever

Headache

Weakness or fatigue

Nausea and vomiting

Pain, itching, or tingling at the bite site

Advanced Symptoms

Hyperactivity, agitation, and restlessness

Hallucinations and confusion

Hydrophobia (fear of water)

Aerophobia (fear of air drafts)

Excessive salivation and difficulty swallowing

Seizures

Final Stage

Respiratory failure

Coma

Death

Cow’s milk is a dietary staple in many households, consumed by both children and adults. However, concerns about rabies transmission through milk have raised questions about its safety. Although rabies is mainly spread through bites from infected animals, it is essential to take precautions when consuming cow’s milk to safeguard the health of your family.

Can Rabies Spread Through Cow’s Milk?

Rabies is a viral infection that impacts the nervous system of mammals, including cows. It is primarily transmitted through the saliva of infected animals via bites or scratches. Health experts state that rabies is not usually spread through milk, particularly if it has been pasteurized or properly boiled. However, in rare instances, if a cow is infected, the virus may be present in raw, unpasteurized milk.

Precautions to Take While Consuming Cow’s Milk

Always Consume Pasteurized or Boiled Milk

Pasteurization kills harmful bacteria and viruses, including rabies, if present.

If you are buying fresh milk from a local dairy or farm, make sure to boil it thoroughly before consumption.

Ensure the Health of the Cow

If you get milk from a local farm, ensure the cows are vaccinated against rabies.

Avoid milk from cows that show signs of illness, such as drooling, aggression, or difficulty swallowing, as these could be symptoms of rabies.

Maintain Hygiene and Proper Handling

Always wash your hands after handling raw milk or milk containers.

Use clean utensils and avoid contamination from unclean surfaces.

Be Cautious While Milking Cows

If you or someone in your household milks cows, ensure they are wearing protective gloves and avoid direct contact with any saliva from the animal.

If a cow appears sick or behaves abnormally, report it to a veterinarian immediately.

Avoid Raw Milk and Milk Products

Unpasteurized dairy products like raw cheese, butter, and curd made from untreated milk could pose a risk of infections.

Stick to dairy products that have undergone proper processing.

Vaccination and Awareness

If you live in an area where rabies is common, ensure that domestic animals, including cows, are vaccinated against rabies.

Educate family members, especially children, about not approaching or playing with unknown or sick animals.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)