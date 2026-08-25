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Delhi sees sharp rise in Swine Flu cases: Experts break down symptoms, treatment and how to stay safe

Delhi has recorded a significant rise in swine flu cases this year, prompting medical experts to share key insights on swine flu symptoms, how it differs from regular flu, and essential prevention strategies.

Written ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Aug 25, 2026, 07:40 PM IST|Updated: Aug 25, 2026, 07:40 PM IST
Delhi sees sharp rise in Swine Flu cases: Experts break down symptoms, treatment and how to stay safe
Image Credit: Magnific

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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Delhi sees sharp rise in Swine Flu cases: Experts break down symptoms, treatment and how to stay safe
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