/Delhi sees sharp rise in Swine Flu cases: Experts break down symptoms, treatment and how to stay safe

Delhi has recorded 1,777 H1N1 cases so far this year, including 114 new infections on August 20, as doctors across the capital report a sharp increase in patients with influenza and, in some cases, more complicated disease, as per a report by NDTV. The rise is significant compared with the 229 H1N1 cases recorded during the corresponding period last year. H1N1 has also emerged as the predominant influenza subtype in Delhi this year. Of the 2,392 Influenza A cases reported till August 20, 1,777 were H1N1. The total number of Influenza A and B cases has reached 2,602. The increase has raised concerns about whether a new or more dangerous strain is circulating. But the Indian Council of Medical Research has clarified that there is no new H1N1 strain in circulation and said there is no cause for panic. ICMR scientists said the H1N1 viruses currently circulating in India have been in circulation since 2025 and are well matched with the vaccine strains recommended for the Northern Hemisphere.
Medical experts break down the symptoms, differences from regular flu, and key steps to stay protected.
Dr Santosh Kumar Agrawal, Director of Internal Medicine, Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital Faridabad, says, "Swine influenza, which is usually simply referred to as H1N1, causes influenza symptoms that are similar to other strains of flu. H1N1 symptoms can include fever, chills, coughing, sore throat, runny or stuffed-up nose, headache and body aches, and feeling exhausted. Some may also experience other symptoms, such as diarrhoea or vomiting, particularly young children. Symptoms appear suddenly, and their severity can vary greatly. Severe cases of swine flu can lead to breathing difficulty, chest pain, pneumonia and worsening of already-present conditions."
Dr Gyanendra Agrawal, Senior Director - Interventional Pulmonology & Pulmonary Intensive Care, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Sector 128, Noida adds, "Swine flu (H1N1) symptoms mirror the regular seasonal flu. They include sudden fever, chills, severe cough, sore throat, muscle and body aches, severe fatigue, headache, and a runny nose. Some patients, particularly children, may also experience vomiting and diarrhoea."
Dr Santosh says, "Distinguishing swine flu from seasonal flu by symptoms alone is not possible because the symptoms for both include fever, cough, sore throat, headache, body ache, and fatigue. The difference between them is that swine flu is associated with the H1N1 strain of influenza A, while seasonal flu can be caused by different circulating strains. It may also be necessary to conduct laboratory tests in order to ascertain the virus that has caused the flu."
Dr Gyanendra adds, "Symptoms feel identical to the regular flu. The main distinction is virological: it is caused by the H1N1 influenza. A strain that originated in pigs. Historically, it disproportionately affected younger, healthy adults, unlike seasonal flu, which primarily threatens the elderly."
Dr Santosh says, "The prevention of swine flu entails much of the same preventive measures as in relation to other respiratory diseases. Getting yourself vaccinated against flu on an annual basis will help minimise influenza and its consequences. Regular hand washing, sneezing and coughing in straight arms, avoiding sick people, improving air circulation and remaining at home in case of being ill would also be efficient in the prevention of the disease. Medical treatment mainly consists of resting, sufficient liquids and the use of medicines that decrease fever. In some cases, antiviral drugs may be necessary, but antibiotics do not affect influenza viruses."
Dr Gyanendra adds, "The annual flu vaccine is your best defence, as it includes the H1N1 strain. Good hygiene also helps. There is no cure. However, antiviral drugs (like Tamiflu) can reduce illness severity if taken early. Rest and hydration are standard."
(This article features expert quotes provided for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider regarding any medical condition.)
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