Dermatologist Ranks Your Favourite Street Food In 1- 10 Count Based Overall Impact On Health

When it comes to street food, taste often takes priority over nutrition—but what does your skin (and overall health) think about your favorite chaat? A dermatologist, Dr. Priyanka Reddy has weighed in, ranking popular street foods on a scale of 1 to 10 based on calorie count, how they're prepared (especially if fried), and their overall impact on health.

Spoiler: no street food truly gets the "healthy" label, but some are far less damaging than others. From pani puri to Chinese-style noodles, here's how your go-to snacks stack up—and why clean, home-cooked meals are always the better option.

Please avoid junk as much as possible. Stick to home cooked healthy clean eating.

Check ratings of your favourite street food as shared by Dr. Priyanka Reddy.

1. Pani Puri- 7

2. Pav Bhaji- 5

3. Papdi Chaat- 4

4. Aloo Tikki Chart- 3

5. Bhel Puri- 9

6. Vada Pav- 4

7. Momo- Steamed Wheat Momo- 10

Steamed Maida Momo- 5

8. Samosa- 3

9. Bread Pakora- 5 (With Besan)

10.Jalebi and Rabdi- 0

11.Chinese Street Noodles- She marked it in negative

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)