Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2927581https://zeenews.india.com/health/dermatologist-ranks-your-favourite-street-food-in-1-10-count-based-overall-impact-on-health-2927581
NewsHealth
HEALTHY STREET FOOD

Dermatologist Ranks Your Favourite Street Food In 1- 10 Count Based Overall Impact On Health

No street food is actually healthy — but if you're choosing, here's how they rank. Based on the calories, whether they are fried & overall health benefits. 

 

Written By Olivia Sarkar|Last Updated: Jul 06, 2025, 07:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Dermatologist Ranks Your Favourite Street Food In 1- 10 Count Based Overall Impact On Health Image credit: Freepik

When it comes to street food, taste often takes priority over nutrition—but what does your skin (and overall health) think about your favorite chaat? A dermatologist, Dr. Priyanka Reddy has weighed in, ranking popular street foods on a scale of 1 to 10 based on calorie count, how they're prepared (especially if fried), and their overall impact on health. 

Spoiler: no street food truly gets the "healthy" label, but some are far less damaging than others. From pani puri to Chinese-style noodles, here's how your go-to snacks stack up—and why clean, home-cooked meals are always the better option.

Please avoid junk as much as possible. Stick to home cooked healthy clean eating.

Check ratings of your favourite street food as shared by Dr. Priyanka Reddy.

1. Pani Puri- 7
2. Pav Bhaji- 5
3. Papdi Chaat- 4
4. Aloo Tikki Chart- 3
5. Bhel Puri- 9
6. Vada Pav- 4
7. Momo- Steamed Wheat Momo- 10
      Steamed Maida Momo- 5
8. Samosa- 3
9. Bread Pakora- 5 (With Besan)
10.Jalebi and Rabdi- 0
11.Chinese Street Noodles- She marked it in negative

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by  qualified medical professionals.)

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK