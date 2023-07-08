Diabetes: 5 Best Teas For People With High Blood Sugar

High Blood Sugar or Diabetes afflicts more than 100 million Indians today, according to a recent study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) published in the journal The Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology. Diet is an important part of diabetes control and high blood sugar levels dictate that you cut down or completely stop having certain foods and beverages. Tea is one of the most popular beverages in the country and if you are worried whether you can savour a cup of chai with diabetes, here is a list of five teas that diabetics can enjoy.

Diabetes Control: Best Teas For High Blood Sugar

1. Green Tea

Green tea is often hailed for its numerous health benefits. This is especially helpful if you have high blood sugar and still want to enjoy tea. Some studies have suggested green tea and green tea extract may help lower blood glucose levels and may play a role in preventing type 2 diabetes and obesity. Select a green tea without caffeine and make sure not to drink too much.

2. Black Tea

This is another type of tea that can be quite effective in controlling blood sugar levels. Black tea can improve insulin resistance like green tea and can also reduce inflammatory responses in the body. Some studies on animals also showed that black tea can lower carbohydrate absorption and therefore improve blood glucose control.

3. Chamomile Tea

Herbal chamomile tea, which is caffeine free has numerous health benefits and can be an excellent choice for diabetics. One of the main ways in which chamomile tea is supposed to help diabetics is by promoting good sleep. According to the national public health agency of the United States, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only one single night of poor sleep is enough to cause your body to produce insulin less effectively, potentially raising your blood sugar levels. Therefore a cup of chamomile tea before bedtime can be an ideal choice for diabetics.

4. Hibiscus Tea

High in its polyphenol antioxidant content and containing organic acids as well as anthocyanins, hibiscus tea is a good choice for diabetics. It can also help in reducing insulin resistance in the body. Apart from diabetes, studies have shown drinking hibiscus tea can be helpful in controlling blood pressure, and cholesterol levels too and it also promotes weight loss.

5. Turmeric Tea

Haldi chai or turmeric tea is very good for people with high blood sugar. Loaded with anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, turmeric also contains curcumin which gives it its yellow hue and is known to control high blood sugar levels. Some studies show it improves kidneys' functioning, which is a common problem faced by people suffering from Type 2 diabetes.

High Blood Sugar: Teas Diabetics Should Avoid

While the above-mentioned teas are beneficial, always consult a doctor to know the right way and the right amount of tea that you can drink, depending upon the severity of your condition. Also, diabetics should avoid adding milk, sugar, and so-called sugar-free sweeteners to their cup of chai.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)