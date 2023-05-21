Diabetes: 5 Guilt-Free Drinks For A Sugar-Smart Summer

Sugar-free drinks: It is a good idea to adjust our diet now that summer is in full swing. We should choose hydrating foods and healthy drinks to keep us cool and invigorated. Although packaged products may appear more handy, it is always preferable to choose handmade alternatives.

For the sake of our health and bodies, it is imperative that we keep hydrated, especially during the summer. Due to changing blood sugar levels, it is even more crucial for those with diabetes. High body temperatures induce a dip in sugar levels whilst sunburn might boost them. Staying hydrated will go a long way towards keeping your composure and blood sugar levels under control. We're shedding some light on which beverages you can have and which you should ideally avoid in order to assist.

Fortunately, you may quickly make a variety of delectable cocktails at home. You might picture lassi, delicious sherbets, ice cream smoothies, and flavoured sodas when we mention summer. But some people can have issues with these beverages' high sugar content. This season, if you want to limit your intake of sugar, we've got you covered.

Here are 5 healthy summer drinks you can have guilt-free this season:

Sabja water

Drink it after soaking 1-2 teaspoons of Sabja Seeds in water overnight (or for at least 20 minutes).

Lemon mint juice

Mix mint leaves, lemon juice, & water. Enjoy after adding ice cubes.

Cumin buttermilk

Blend curd, water, & salt as per taste together. Add a pinch of cumin powder before serving

Gajar Ki Kanji

Boil carrots in water with salt and the mustard powder, it takes 3-4 days, for the taste of the mustard to become strong under the sun.

Sattu Sharbat

This sattu sharbat contains a little jaggery, and the base is made using roasted chana, jeera, red chilli powder, ginger powder, mint and black salt.

Similar drinks are Iced herbal tea whihc is basically some brewed tea with ice cubes, mint, chamomile, & hibiscus tea are excellent choices. A slice of lemon or lime can be added for flavor or Infused water which is cold water and fresh produce (fruits, veggies, & herbs).

With the help of these beverages, you can beat the heat while maintaining a balanced sugar intake.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)