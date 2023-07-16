Diabetes: 5 Healthy And Tasty Snacks For People With High Blood Sugar

According to a recent research by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and published in the journal The Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology, more than 100 million Indians now suffer from high blood sugar or diabetes.

Diet is a crucial component of managing diabetes, and high blood sugar levels need you to limit or give up several foods and beverages. The monsoon season is known for its delicious snacks, rainy-day charm, and the irresistible pairing of chai and pakode.

However, individuals with diabetes are sometimes unsure of what is healthy for them, so here is a list of five snacks that diabetics can have on rainy days.



Diabetes Control: Best Snacks For High Blood Sugar

Palak Patta ChaatOne of the healthiest vegetables a diabetic may choose is spinach. It is simple to incorporate into a daily diet and doesn't result in a blood sugar increase. Try this unusual Palak Patta Chaat, which can be made at home with only a few ingredients, if you are tired of boring and regular foods.

Dal & Vegetable Cheela

This cheela is made with the popular lentil moong in India and is packed with healthy ingredients. Additionally, you could always load it with peppers and crumbled paneer to make it healthier. Simply add any desired veggies, such as capsicum, tomatoes, onions, or chillies, to the batter of your besan cheela, cook on a tawa, and enjoy.

Roasted Nuts

Nuts are a rich source of nutrition since they are loaded with unsaturated fatty acids, calcium, and a variety of vitamins and minerals. A handful of nuts should be consumed daily to maintain good health.

Grilled Paneer

Due to its low glycemic index, grilled paneer is a good dietary option for diabetics. Because paneer has little carbs, it does not raise blood sugar levels, making it a good alternative for people with diabetes.

Jowar Idli

Making idlis from multiple grains is nothing new; simply replace the rice with bajra, ragi, and jowar flours, as well as a little quantity of whole wheat. In this recipe, fenugreek seeds are also included. Although this idli may taste different but adding your twist to it can work magic, and it is highly nutritious.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)