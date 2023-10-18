Diabetes: 5 Simple Sugar-Free Indian Sweets And Snacks For Managing High Blood Sugar

During festivals, indulging in a variety of snacks and sweets is a customary delight. However, it is crucial to prioritize health by adopting prudent cooking practices and making wise food selections to regulate weight and blood sugar levels. Let's delve into how to achieve this balance!

A festival is incomplete without delectable cuisine, particularly in India where sweets and snacks are integral to every celebration, including Navratri and Diwali. While these treats please our taste buds, excessive indulgence during festivities can result in health complications over time. Hence, it's essential to exercise caution. But does this imply refraining from our beloved culinary delights? Not at all!

Sweets and snacks are pivotal components of Navratri festivities and should be relished to make the festive season truly memorable. By employing healthy ingredients, adhering to mindful cooking techniques, consuming in moderation, and making health-conscious choices, it's possible to maintain well-regulated blood sugar, weight, and cholesterol levels.

Understanding the Adverse Effects of Excessive Sugar Consumption

Overindulgence in sugar during the festive season can manifest in various adverse ways, such as indigestion, constipation, weight gain, elevated blood sugar levels, increased triglyceride levels, skin issues like acne, and bodily inflammation. In conclusion, controlling portion sizes and making judicious selections are key.

Healthy Alternatives for Sweets

- Prepare sweets at home using whole grains like whole wheat, buckwheat, ragi, quinoa, millets, bajra, jowar, etc.

- Lentils and pulses can also be utilized to create sweet dishes, adding valuable protein to the diet.

- Incorporate limited quantities of almonds, walnuts, flaxseeds, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, and sesame seeds to benefit from omega-3 fatty acids and other essential nutrients.

- Eliminate sugar, which only contributes empty calories, and opt for substitutes such as dates (khajur), black currants, or anjeer, all of which offer immense nutritional benefits.

- Reduce the usage of ghee and butter.

- Minimize the use of refined oil and opt for healthier cooking methods like steaming, baking, or roasting instead of deep frying.

Everyday Tips for Diabetics

To effectively manage weight and prevent blood sugar fluctuations, consider the following suggestions:

- Steer clear of excessive fasting and feasting. Adhere to your regular, balanced meal schedule with fixed meal times.

- If consuming sweets, opt for a small portion made with a sugar substitute.

- Avoid maida, cornflour, and rice flour as they are rapidly digested.

- Maintain a consistent intake of fruits and vegetables, as they are rich in fiber and protein, countering the detrimental effects of festive snacks and sweets.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)