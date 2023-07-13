Diabetes: 7 Surprising Symptoms Of High Blood Sugar You May Not Know About

A chronic disease that occurs either when the pancreas does not produce enough insulin or when the body cannot effectively use the insulin it produces, diabetes can damage many of the body's systems, especially the nerves and blood vessels, if left unchecked and untreated over a period of time. Insulin is a hormone that regulates blood glucose levels in the body. Let's check out seven signs of diabetes or high blood sugar that you may not immediately connect to this condition.

High Blood Sugar: 7 Unusual Symptoms Of Diabetes

1. Unexpected Weight Loss

You might feel overjoyed seeing the scales dip on your weighing machine but if the weight loss is unexpected, and you are losing weight without doing exercise or diet restriction, get your blood sugar tested. When the body fails to produce insulin, the body cells are deprived of glucose that's needed for energy. So our body begins to burn fat and muscle mass to produce energy, leading to weight loss.

2. Fruity Smelling Breath

When your body is unable to use insulin for energy, the fat cells are broken down for energy. This leads to the production of ketones, an acid. While usually excess ketones get discharged through urine, when fat is broken for energy, your breath can smell fruity or like nail polish.

3. Blurred Vision

Blurry vision can also indicate diabetes as high blood sugar can cause the eye lens to swell. Diabetes can also alter fluid levels in your eye. So apart from a visit to your opthalmologist, get your blood sugar level tested if you suddenly develop blurred vision.

4. Recurrent Infections

Those who have diabetes also might have a weakened immune system, which makes them more prone to illnesses. This can lead to repeated infections. High blood sugar reduces the body’s ability to fight infections.

5. Pain In Limbs

The nerve fibers throughout your body can get damaged due to high blood glucose levels in the blood. This can lead to pain in the legs or feet. Some people can also feel a tingling or burning sensation or numbness in their limbs.

6. Dark Skin Patches On Neck

The sudden development of dark patches on your skin, particularly around your neck, can be indicative of high blood sugar. The skin around your neck can also appear velvety or thicker.

7. Sexual Dysfunction

Men suffering from Type 2 Diabetes can suffer from erectile dysfunction. According to doctors, high blood sugar damages nerves and the blood vessels that carry blood to the penis, thus causing sexual issues in men. While sexual dysfunction can also occur in women - like low arousal - research on women's issues is less conclusive.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)