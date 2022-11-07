Diabetes and Eye Problems

When the blood glucose is too high for a prolonged period, it harms the eyes. In the short term, one is not likely to have vision loss from high blood glucose. People sometimes have blurry vision for a few days or weeks when changing their diabetes care plan or medication. High glucose can change fluid levels or cause swelling in the tissues of the eyes that helps to focus, causing blurred vision. This blurry vision is temporary and goes away when the glucose level gets closer to normal.1

If blood glucose stays high over time, it can damage the tiny blood vessels in the back of the eyes. Swelling may result from damaged blood vessels that leak fluid. It's also possible for new weak blood vessels to form. These blood vessels have the potential to leak into the center of the eye, leave scars, or create an eye with dangerously high pressure. The eye damage may start much earlier, during the prediabetes phase, when blood sugar is about to touch a high average value.

Blood vessel issues are the most common cause of significant diabetic eye disorders. The four eye conditions that can threaten vision are:2,3

Diabetic Retinopathy:

In early diabetic retinopathy, blood vessels can weaken or leak into the retina. This stage is called non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy. If the disease worsens, some blood vessels close off, which causes new blood vessels to grow, and these abnormal new blood vessels can lead to serious vision problems.

Diabetic Macular Edema:

The macula is the area of the retina that is necessary for activities like reading, driving, and recognizing faces. Diabetes can cause diabetic macular edema, a swelling of the macula in the retina. This condition can gradually obliterate this area of the eye's keen vision, resulting in partial blindness or vision loss.

Glaucoma:

Glaucoma is a group of eye diseases that can damage the optic nerve—the bundle of nerves that connects the eye to the brain. Diabetes doubles the chances of having glaucoma, which can lead to vision loss and blindness if not treated early.

Cataracts:

The lenses within our eyes are clear structures that help provide sharp vision—but they tend to become cloudy as we age. People with diabetes are more likely to develop cloudy lenses, called cataracts.

One should plan to make regular eye doctor visits in case of diabetes. High blood sugar can lead to problems like blurry vision, cataracts, glaucoma, and retinopathy. Diabetes is the primary cause of blindness in adults ages 20 to 74. If diagnosed early, appropriate measures can be taken to prevent vision loss.

