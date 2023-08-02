Diabetes Control: Benefits Of Dried Prunes - How People With High Blood Sugar Should Include Them In Diet

A recent study published by the Madras Diabetes Research Foundation and Indian Council of Medical Research found out that India has around 101 million people living with diabetes and another 136 million people in pre-diabetes stages. When the blood glucose, also known as blood sugar, levels of your body are too high, you develop diabetes. A chronic lifestyle disorder, diabetes raises the risk of damage to the eyes, kidneys, nerves, and heart. Marisha Baurai, Food & Innovation Technologist, Farmley, says, "Diabetes is a lifestyle disorder which can hamper your daily activities as it directly affects your glucose (or blood sugar levels) which is the energy fuel of your body. But fret not, because maintaining stable blood sugar levels is not as daunting as it may seem. The key lies in adopting a balanced diet with nuts, vegetables, grains, lentils, and fruits."

Prunes For Diabetes Management

Now, if you are wondering if a diabetic person can eat fruits, Burari says, "Absolutely! Fruits can and should be a part of a diabetic's diet as they are packed with essential nutrients, fiber, and antioxidants that are beneficial for overall health, including managing diabetes." The expert points out that one such fruit for diabetic people is Dried Prunes. "They include slow-acting, 'good' carbohydrates and a low glycemic index which help to lower blood glucose levels in the body and can avoid diabetes-related problems. Also, the high fibre content in dried prunes promotes healthy digestion," says Baurai.



High Blood Sugar: Health Benefits Of Dried Prunes

So, what makes Dried Prunes so special? Marisha Baurai, Food Innovation Technologist at Farmley suggests why this superfood is good for your diabetes and how you can incorporate it in your daily life.

1. Rich in Fibre

Dried Prunes are full of dietary fibre, which is excellent news for diabetics. Fibre helps regulate blood sugar levels by slowing down the absorption of glucose, preventing spikes and crashes. In addition to that, fibre aids in regular bowel movements and helps manage constipation which is often experienced by individuals with diabetes.

2. Low Glycemic Index (GI)

The glycemic index measures how quickly a food raises blood sugar levels. According to the American Diabetes Association, this purple wrinkled fruit has a glycemic index of 29, which means that it won't cause a rapid spike in your glucose levels.

3. Full Of Antioxidants

Dried Prunes are rich in antioxidants, such as phenols and flavonoids. These compounds are packed with antioxidants that fight against cell damage caused by pesky free radicals. These antioxidants can help reduce the risk of chronic diseases often associated with diabetes, such as heart disease and nerve damage.

4. Nutrient Powerhouse

Dried Prunes are a great source of essential nutrients like potassium, vitamin K, and iron. Potassium helps maintain healthy blood pressure levels, while vitamin K and iron are vital for maintaining bone health. These nutrients complement your diabetes management efforts, keeping you strong and resilient.

How To Incorporate Dried Prunes Into Your Diabetes-Friendly Diet

Marisha Baurai tells us how one can include dried prunes into a diabetes-friendly diet:

As A Healthy Snack Option: Switch your usual sugary snacks with a handful of Dried Prunes. They are sweet, satisfying, and won't send your blood sugar on a roller coaster ride.

Blend In Salads and Smoothies: Blend Dried Prunes with your favourite low-sugar fruits, a dollop of Greek yoghourt, and a splash of almond milk for a fibre-packed, diabetes-friendly smoothie. Plus, you can chop up some Dried Prunes & add them to your salads for a burst of natural sweetness.

But Baurai throws in a word of caution. "While dried prunes are indeed a diabetes superhero, it's essential to eat them in moderation. So, enjoy the, as part of a balanced diet with other diabetes-friendly foods recommended by your healthcare provider," she says.

(Views expressed by the expert in the article are their own, Zee News does not confirm or endorse the same. Always consult your doctor before beginning any new diet.)