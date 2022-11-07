Diabetes Day: Do sweets really cause diabetes?

Diabetes is a very complex disease and its increasing prevalence also raises various misconceptions about it. Due to over unreliable use of social media misconceptions are also increasing. There is a myth about diabetes that eating sweet dishes or sweet items are more prone to develop diabetes.

Do sweets really cause diabetes? “Sugar alone is not the reason for diabetes. It is an individual’s overall lifestyle that instigates the situation of high blood glucose levels. It is hard to believe but those who consume refined sugar or sugary foods in large amounts with almost inactive life are more prone to diabetes. Sweet products contain sugar and sugar is a type of carbohydrate required for running our body. For example, a vehicle cannot move without its fuel, a human body cannot function without essential carbohydrates. Sugar is needed for the normal functioning of the body and is naturally found in fruits and vegetables which when eaten on a regular basis is considered beneficial.

Eating too many sweet products or refined sugar can increase an individual’s calorie intake to more than a normal amount, further leading to weight gain that makes one susceptible to diabetes. However, if the person is able to manage his/her weight, sustain a healthy lifestyle by eating correct meals, and being regular with exercise then note a weekly indulgence won’t cause any harm. Eating sugar can cause diabetes is a myth. Only consumption of excess amounts of sweets which further led to weight gain is troublesome and may develop diabetes.

