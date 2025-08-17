Diabetes Distress Is Real — Experts Share Ways To Ease The Emotional Burden

Living with diabetes means more than just checking your blood sugar — it’s about keeping it in a healthy range every day. It also requires being mindful of when and what you eat, and knowing what needs to be done in case the blood sugar levels fall. Over time, these constant challenges can lead to a feeling of diabetes distress.

With over 101 million people living with diabetes in India, diabetes distress or burnout typically affects 18% of those living with this condition. For some, it manifests as irritability, frustration, or emotional fatigue.

For others, it’s a quiet retreat—missing glucose checks, skipping medications, or avoiding appointments. Diabetes distress usually stems from the relentless demands of daily management. The emotional toll reflects that constant vigilance can take. By acknowledging the mental and emotional effects of diabetes, individuals can begin to find a sense of balance, rebuild confidence, and reconnect with their support systems.

Technology can play an important role in easing the burden of diabetes and offer much-needed support in managing this distress. Continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices provide real-time blood glucose alarms that let you know and take informed decisions the moment your glucose is too low or too high. It also allows us to see patterns and trends and helps us understand how food, activity, and insulin affect glucose levels.

Dr Manjunath P R, Associate Professor, Consultant, Ramaiah Memorial Hospital, Bangalore, said, “Managing diabetes requires a holistic approach that nurtures both body and mind. Effective diabetes management is about striking a balance. A well-rounded routine includes nutritious eating, regular physical activity, and consistent glucose monitoring. Tools like Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) devices play a vital role in this journey. By offering real-time insights into glucose trends, CGMs help individuals understand how specific foods, activities, or stressors affect their levels. This immediate feedback empowers people to make informed decisions, reduces uncertainty, and can significantly ease the emotional burden of diabetes.”

Diabetes distress often eases when the experience feels less isolating—and that’s where the power of family and community comes in. Through connected care, people with diabetes can share the responsibility of managing their health with family members. It gives people the confidence to take charge of their health and have more meaningful conversations with healthcare providers.

Dr. Vivek Iyer, Head, Medical Affairs, South Asia, Abbott, said, “To ease the burden of diabetes distress and prevent burnout, Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) devices can be transformative. Today’s CGMs go beyond tracking—they serve as comprehensive digital health platforms that foster connection. By allowing individuals to share real-time glucose data with loved ones and healthcare providers, CGMs help create a supportive, informed care network.”

Here are a few strategies backed by technology and research that can help manage the diabetes journey:

1. Use Technology To Lighten The Load: Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) devices are game-changers for people with diabetes — offering real-time insights that help reduce stress and make daily management easier. These painless, prick-free devices track your blood sugar levels every minute and generate visual trends, enabling you to act before your glucose levels become too high or too low.

2. Find balance through routine and joy: Burnout often stems from trying to do everything perfectly. Let go of perfection and find your balance.. Identifying the activities and health goals that matter most to you can make managing diabetes—and your overall well-being—feel more achievable and sustainable.

3. Stay active and focus on mindful eating: A mix of moderate-intensity aerobic and resistance-based exercises like walking, yoga, swimming, dancing, weight training, etc., for approximately 150 minutes per week, is often recommended for people with diabetes. Movement improves insulin sensitivity and releases endorphins that help reduce stress. Your meals matter too. Choose balanced diets and practice mindful eating.